Schatz, Hirono formally returns Biden’s presidential bid

Hawaii’s two U.S. senators were part of the Democrats who supported former Vice President Joe Biden for president in separate announcements today.

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz has taken the opportunity to criticize President Trump’s administration.

“We’ve seen how low they’ll go – to take away our health care, deny the climate crisis, ignore experts and put us in danger,” Schatz said. “Joe is the antidote our country needs. He will bring strength, steady leadership to the White House. He will unite the country. He will do good.”

U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono also took shots at the president in his announcement.

“Joe not only brings years of leadership to the presidency, but also the sympathy and humanity forged by his own personal experience and tragedy and pain. Hirasya said:” Empathy and humanity are lacking in the current president. “

“At a time when American health is at risk, Joe’s fight to respect, uphold, and expand the Affordable Care Act and his leadership on Moonshot Cancer demonstrates his commitment to health care as a right and not a privilege,” he said . .

Schatz noted that four former Hawaii Democratic governors – George Ariyoshi, John Waihee, Ben Cayetano and Neal Abercrombie – had already endorsed Biden.

U.S. Representatives Ed Ka and Tulsi Gabbard, who released his own bid for president in March, also brought support for the Biden candidacy.

