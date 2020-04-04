SCHEDULE SPORTS READERS AT 2 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m.

Here are top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service until 2 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our Reuters Connect editorial calendar https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

Antonio Brown was reported to be involved in the driver’s attack

A Broward County (Fla.) Court document obtained by ESPN revealed that Brown was charged with felony burglary conveyance, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor criminal misdemeanor.

At least I could be the Wimbledon champion in two years, says Halep

Simon Halep has tried to look at the bright side regarding the suspension of the tennis season due to the coronavirus pandemic, which means he will not be named as Wimbledon’s reigning champion for two years.

Reports: Bryant, 7 others were elected to Basketball Hall

All eight finalists for the enshrinement in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, chaired by the late Kobe Bryant, will be inducted, according to various media reports Friday.

Horse Racing-Virtual Grand National

A computer generated by the ‘Virtual Grand National’ has replaced racing canceled due to the new coronavirus pandemic, with some estimates predicting more television viewers than Aintree’s true event.

SUSPENDED – Rugby – Super Rugby week 10

The 2020 Super Rugby season continues. Individual match reports on merit with a wrap after the last round match.

Born-Sport Today in 1951: Bert Blyleven, American baseball pitcher

