Scheveningen prisoner has coronavirus, quarantined in hospital

A initially circumstance of coronavirus has been identified within just the Dutch jail method, justice ministry officials claimed on Wednesday night.

The prisoner is now remaining taken care of in quarantine at the medical center at Scheveningen jail, which residences equally a higher stability and a psychiatric device. Officials have not mentioned which portion of the prison the individual arrived from.

The jail provider has established up a demanding protocol to deal with infections and had by now halted all visits to cope with the crisis.

Close to 100 prisoners in five separate Dutch jails have been making protective encounter masks as a single of their regime employment, the justice ministry has verified previously this 7 days.

The job will commence with basic cotton masks but will development to better masks as soon as the suitable materials are accessible, a spokesman mentioned. ‘They will not be ideal for healthcare facility personnel because they will not be sufficiently sterile,’ the spokesman explained.

‘But they can be utilised by prisoners with a cough or jail staff members and other folks operating in detention centres and establishments.’ The purpose is to deliver 50,000 masks a 7 days.

