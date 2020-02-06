Schiff: Bolton Refused To Submit Affidavit To House After Senate Rejected Witnesses

House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) revealed on Wednesday evening that former national security adviser John Bolton had denied House investigators’ request for an affidavit under oath detailing President Donald Trump’s Ukrainian plan.

Schiff told MSNBC host Rachel Maddow that if he and his colleagues had not yet decided to summon Bolton, they had asked the former official’s legal counsel if he would submit an affidavit under oath after Republican senators voted to block witnesses in the removal of the Senate. .

“And he refused,” said Schiff.

The Democrat struck Bolton for holding out his potential testimony in the just-ended Senate recall process, but “now seems determined to keep it for his book.”

“He will have to answer for this,” said Schiff.

Democrats ‘pressure for Bolton’s and other witnesses’ testimony in the trial intensified after the New York Times published several reports on his unpublished manuscript.

The explosive reports revealed that Trump had attempted to tie him up in his pressure campaign in Ukraine, and that Bolton and Attorney General Bill Barr were worried about the president’s alleged “personal favors” to autocratic foreign leaders.

Watch Schiff below:

Schiff says John Bolton denied House Dems’ swearing-in affidavit after the Senate GOPers voted against witnesses at the recall trial. pic.twitter.com/TpqxgXKIEx

– TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) February 6, 2020