Schiff: IC “worried about anger” Trump

House Intelligence President Adam Schiff (D-CA) voiced concerns about the intelligence community’s retention of documents that may be relevant to the upcoming Senate trial during an interview on ABC News Sunday morning .

When ABC News George Stephanopoulos asked Schiff what he thought of the Politico report that the intelligence community resisted appearing at a public hearing for fear of angering President Trump, Schiff said: replied that “these reports are too specific” and that they are “Worried about angering the president.”

“Unfortunately, I think these reports are too specific,” said Schiff. “The intelligence community is reluctant to hold a public hearing, which we had done each year before the Trump administration, because they feared to anger the president.”

Schiff then said he feared the intelligence community “would succumb to pressure from the administration” by withholding documents from Congress that may be relevant to the pressure campaign in Ukraine.

“And I’m going to say something even more disturbing, and that is that the intelligence community is starting to hide Congressional documents on the issue of Ukraine. They seem to be succumbing to pressure from the administration,” said Schiff. “The NSA in particular withholds documents potentially relevant to our oversight responsibilities for Ukraine, but also potentially relevant documents that senators may wish to see during the trial.”

After adding that he finds the retention of documents by the intelligence community “deeply worrying,” Schiff said the NSA was not the only intelligence agency “on the same tragic path.”

“There are signs that the CIA could be on the same tragic path,” said Schiff. “We are counting on the intelligence community not only to tell the truth to power, but to resist pressure from the administration to refuse to provide information to Congress because the administration is afraid of accusing it.”

Schiff’s remarks come a day after House Democrats argued in a 111-page brief that the Senate should remove Trump from office at the next recall trial due to the threat to national security he represented.

See Schiff’s remarks below:

Representative Adam Schiff told @gstephanopoulos that a public hearing on threats to global security before the House Intelligence Committee is threatened, as members of the intelligence community are “concerned about making the president angry.” https://t.co/8PCqr913hS pic.twitter.com/mJ7Us1XRBl

– ABC News (@ABC) January 19, 2020