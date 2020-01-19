Schiff must be disqualified for Trump accusation

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif. must be disqualified to serve as a manager in the process of depositing the Senate.

To begin with, Schiff can be called as a witness, given that his staff conspired with the whistleblower whose complaint lodged with the intelligence inspector general last summer caused the entire accusation. Schiff – a conspiracy theorist and well-known Trump hater – then lied to the media about his contacts with the whistleblower during a broadcast interview last fall and earned him four Pinocchios at the Washington Post.

Memorandum for Democrats: If the far-left Washington Post does not trust Schiff, why should the American people?

That said, there is clearly a conflict. Schiff cannot be both a potential witness in an accusation process and a senior manager charged with prosecuting the president. It is just wrong.

Now add to the fact that Schiff is a documented liar and propagandist who has lied to the American people and countless media over the last 3 1/2 years about “Russian conspiracy” regarding the 2016 Trump campaign, an accusation since then invalidated by several investigations by the Congress and the Ministry of Justice, including the special counsel for 22 months

Then there is Schiff’s unconscious, so-called “parody” reading of the relevant phone call on July 25 between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Schiff spoofed the call during the investigation into the allegations of the house last September. Instead of reading directly from the actual transcript – which contains evidence that the president has not committed any crimes – Schiff literally invented things and lied to Congress and the American people about what Trump said.

His unwise execution made a mockery of the entire process. How this corrupt clown may play any role after proving evidence to Congress shows how completely corrupt the entire accusation scam has been from the start.

Schiff and his Democratic colleagues denied the presidential process. Trump was not allowed to have counsel present to cross-examine the questionable “witnesses” of the Democrats, but he did not seem to have first-hand knowledge of alleged abuses. On the contrary, their “witnesses” were merely a parade of partisans and bureaucrats who relied on feelings and hearing – not evidence.

The procedure is a slap in the face of 63 million Americans who have elected President Trump.

Is the American people now supposed to accept Schiff as the lead manager in a Senate-backed trial? You are kidding me.

Americans must insist that he give himself back immediately.

Adriana Cohen is a nationally syndicated columnist and TV commentator. See adrianacohen.com.