Schiff prevails and refutes probable arguments of the Trump team

Friday evening, near the end of the procedure, the person in charge of the indictment, Adam Schiff (D-CA), presented forecasts of what he thinks that the lawyers of president Donald Trump will discuss Saturday, refuting them as and as it goes.

He broke down attacks on the process, including complaints from Republicans about the House’s “secret” depositions. “These super secret depositions in which only 100 members of Congress, the equivalent of the entire Senate, could participate,” he said mockingly. “This is how exclusive they were.”

He predicted complaints regarding matters which he did not authorize during the Chamber’s investigation, in particular concerning the whistleblower. He admitted that he would not allow members to question the identity of the whistleblower, saying that “some of us … think we should protect the whistleblowers.”

He said the lawyers would likely take him personally for mocking the president, then pointed to the many people Trump, “the man who likes to make fun of others,” pursued. He added that this argument was part of an attempt to distract from the President’s fault.

Schiff anticipated the arguments about what is and what is not accessible under the constitution. He translated that what the lawyers really mean by that is that they “cannot defend his conduct” – that Trump has done everything he is accused of, but that everything is “perfectly fine”.

He surrounded the whistleblower, saying that the entire Trump-led team against the person was out of “retribution,” a “pound of flesh” for exposing the President’s scandal.

It hit a common Republican talking point, which Democrats “hate” the president. He said that all he hates is what Trump has done in the country.

Schiff then moved on to a possible talking point that the Bidens are corrupt. “If they could not get Ukraine to smear the Bidens, they would want to use this trial to do it instead,” he said.

He tried to take the air of the mysterious and long-twisted “report” that Rudy Giuliani was teasing, saying that the lawyers could produce “documents dirtying the Bidens” or accounts “of former corrupt Russian prosecutors”.

Schiff mentioned how lawyers will likely say that Trump was simply fighting corruption by freezing Ukrainian military aid. He called it an “after-the-fact rationalization” supported without any real evidence.

“Obama did it!” He proclaimed, speaking of Trump’s favorite boogeyman. Calling this argument an “insult to our intelligence,” he said that the American people can tell the difference between aid with “malicious” ends and “the best interests” of the United States.

He referred to the famous “perfect call” line, saying that lawyers probably did not want to defend this argument, but had to because of Trump’s insistence. He added that they could say that Ukraine also said the call was perfect. “Ukraine knows that if they admit to having been shaken by the United States, the President of the United States will charge them,” he said.

He scoffed at the argument that Trump should be taken at his word when he said there was no “counterpart” and said that the argument “no harm, no fault ”since aid was finally released is a deliberate misunderstanding of the dynamics of the two countries. “By the time Ukraine learned and Russia learned, there was trouble,” said Schiff.

He said lawyers were likely to read excerpts from the Chamber’s investigation, which implied that anything but a “television confession” from Trump was far from the necessary evidence.

He raised the argument of executive privilege invoked by the White House to withhold documents and testimony. “They never claimed privilege,” he said, adding that they knew they should provide documents with redactions and that they had no right to a privilege.

In short, he urged his audience to prepare for Trump’s lawyers to say that “the president can do what he wants” and that no one can do anything about it.