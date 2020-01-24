Schiff says, “If the law doesn’t matter, we’re lost. If the truth doesn’t matter, we are lost. “

Late Thursday, Director of House Removal Adam Schiff (D-CA) made a strong case for the removal of President Donald Trump during the final presentation of the leadership evening at the Senate recall trial .

As Schiff finished his speech, he warned senators that Trump could not be trusted to put the interests of the nation above his own, making the president “dangerous for this country”.

“You know you can’t count on him,” said the Democrat. “None of us can.”

Schiff: “You can’t count on Trump” pic.twitter.com/lxldqQmGRi

Schiff cited testimony from impeachment witness Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman that he was doing the right thing by testifying against Trump because “the good thing” in the United States.

“If the law does not matter, we are lost,” said the Schiff. “If the truth doesn’t matter, we are lost.”

Schiff warned that Trump’s acquittal would give the president a license for future wrongdoing and jeopardize the United States.

“That is why, if you find him guilty, you must conclude that he must be dismissed, because the law counts,” he concluded. “Because the law counts and the truth counts. Otherwise, we are lost. “

Schiff ends Thursday’s proceedings: “‘The law’ matters. And the truth matters. Otherwise, we are lost.” pic.twitter.com/eHiMtsGwV2

