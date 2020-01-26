Schiff: Trump Tweet “intended to be a threat”

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) was quick to classify President Trump’s tweet Sunday against him as a threat in an MSNBC interview “Meet the Press”.

Trump tweeted Sunday morning that Schiff “hadn’t paid the price.” Although it is not clear if the president referred to a specific incident in the tweet, it comes two days after Schiff quoted a CBS report – which reported an anonymous threat that the White House made to Republicans in Senate to put their “head on a pike” if they voted against Trump during the recall trial – in its final conclusions on Friday. Schiff’s remarks quickly drew backlash from GOP senators.

Shifty Adam Schiff is a CORRUPTED POLICY, and probably a very sick man. He has not yet paid the price for what he did to our country!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

When asked by MSNBC’s Chuck Todd what he thinks of the backlash he received from certain Republican senators – who include pivotal senators in the vote for witnesses such as the Senses. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Susan Collins (R-ME) and Joni Ernst (R-IA) – who challenged her comment “head on a pike”, Schiff said: “I don’t think it’s personal to refer to the history of CBS. “

“What can be personal however, and I think I have to be very frank about this, is that I have advanced the argument that it will take moral courage to stand up to this president,” said Schiff . “And he’s a wrathful and vindictive president. I don’t think there is any doubt about it. “

Schiff then highlighted Trump’s Sunday morning tweet to him, saying “If you think there is (no doubt Trump is angry), check out the President’s tweets about me today, saying that I should pay a price. “

After Todd asked him if he considered the tweet a threat, Schiff replied that he thought “it was planned” before continuing “it will be very difficult for some of these senators to stand up to this president “.

“It really is – there’s no question about it and I want to acknowledge it. And I don’t want to acknowledge it in a way that is offensive to them, ”said Schiff. “But I want to talk about it frankly. And if it weren’t a problem, there would be no problem calling witnesses. If we cannot even get senators to agree to calling witnesses to trial, that shows you how difficult this moral courage is. “

Shortly after Schiff’s interview, Trump was quick to share his thoughts in a tweet.

Sleepyeyes Chuck Todd of Meet the Corrupt Press, just had a “totally” softball interview with conman Adam Schiff, never calling Shifty for his fraudulent statement to Congress, where he made up ALL the words of my conversation with the President of Ukraine ! FALSE NEWS

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

See Schiff’s remarks below:

Schiff: Trump’s tweets are “supposed to be” threats pic.twitter.com/l7qyx3SI98

– TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) January 26, 2020