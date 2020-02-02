Schiff: “We have proven our case”

House recall director Adam Schiff (D-CA) expressed no regret when asked if he could have done something different in the Senate recall trial during a interview on CBS “Face the Nation” Sunday morning.

When Margaret Brennan of CBS asked Schiff for her response to the statement by Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) regarding her vote against the calling of witnesses to testify – which included characterizing the indictments as false and to say that the partisan nature of this indictment is found in the way of a fair trial in the Senate – Schiff said that Murkowski and the other senators are “not mere spectators here” and that “it is up to the senators to have a fair trial ”.

“It is within their power to have a fair trial with four votes, and four brave senators have said,” No, we are going to demand a fair trial no matter what this president says, “” said Schiff. “There would have been a fair trial. There would have been witnesses and testimony. So it’s not like she’s powerless to do something. “

Asked if he would have done something different, Schiff replied, “I do not see anything that we could have done differently because, as senators have already admitted, we have proven our case.”

Schiff went on to say that, simply because the President’s attorneys said that “the process in this indictment was different from that of Nixon and Clinton,” it is “not an excuse that should be used by a senator.” for not fulfilling his obligation to hold a fair trial. “

“They are not spectators. They control the proceedings. And they could have insisted on witnesses and documents and for whatever reason, they chose not to do so,” said Schiff. “And for those who would say, well, let the voters decide when the president is trying to cheat in this very election – and they don’t want voters to have all the information – they want the president to continue to cover it. just unsatisfactory. “

See Schiff’s remarks below:

Schiff: “I do not see anything that we could have done differently because, as senators have already admitted, we have proven our case.” pic.twitter.com/g2eSbHm02E

– TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) February 2, 2020