[schitt’s-creek-star-annie-murphy-to-star-in-amc’s-kevin-can-f***-himself]

Schitt’s Creek Star Annie Murphy to Star in AMC’s Kevin Can FHimself

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Schitt’s Creek breakout star Annie Murphy has landed the guide in AMC’s dark comedy Kevin Can Go FHimself. The actress will play a sitcom wife who discovers her pent up rage right after she escapes the confines of the display.

“Annie is an plain expertise with the potential both to participate in comedy and to break your heart,” mentioned Sarah Barnett, president AMC Networks Entertainment Team and AMC Studios in a statement to THR. “She is the great in good shape for the role of Allison, the perfect actor to deliver to everyday living creator Valerie Armstrong’s genius eyesight. Cracking open up the conventions of the vintage American sitcom to expose what is swirling beneath, in this remarkably ingenious and entertaining way, is the kind of story we are hugely excited to tell at AMC.”

Made by Lodge 49 veteran Armstrong, Kevin Can Fk Himself probes the key lifetime of a type of girl we all grew up believing we understood: the sitcom spouse. Kevin Can Fk Himself appears to be like to crack television conference and talk to what the earth appears to be like by means of her eyes. Alternating among single-digital camera realism and multi-digital camera comedy, the formats will notify a person a further as we consider what occurs when the sitcom spouse escapes her confines and forces the environment to let her take the direct.

Craig DiGregorio (Shrill, Kevin (Probably) Will save the Globe) will provide as showrunner and executive producer. Armstrong will also executive create alongside Rashida Jones and Will McCormack. The collection will consist of 10 hour-prolonged episodes. Presently, AMC has not set a launch date for the series.

Murphy has racked up a few Canadian Monitor Awards nominations for her portrayal of Alexis Rose on Schitt’s Creek, which is now airing its sixth and remaining year on Canada’s CBC and Pop Tv set in the United States.