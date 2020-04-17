Schlumberger cuts the dividend like an oil service giant grappling with falling demand

Schlumberger shares (SLB) – Get Report jumped Friday amid signs of a broad market rally, although the oil services giant cut its dividend for the first time in decades and posted a first-quarter drop in earnings.

Share price rose 3.6% at last check to $ 14.55 after Schlumberger reported that first quarter earnings per share dropped 17% to 25 cents from 30 cents in the prior year period .

The Houston service provider from exploration of oil fields to extraction also saw a 5% drop in worldwide revenue, to $ 7.5 billion.

Investors could be excused for feeling a little relieved that the results could have been worse. Schlumberger’s earnings roughly corresponded to the estimate of analysts interviewed by Zacks Investment Research and revenue came in just below the $ 7.6 billion estimate of Zacks.

The energy sector also received a prominence from an agreement between two of the world’s major oil producers, Saudi Arabia and Russia, to cut production.

Schlumberger reduced the dividend payment by 75% to 12.5 cents per share. It was the first dividend cut by the oil services giant in four decades, according to Bloomberg.

In a statement, Schlumberger CEO Olivier Le Peuch said that the company decided to focus on maintaining liquidity and strengthening its balance sheet.

Le Peuch noted that the oil market is experiencing “simultaneous shocks to supply and demand”.

“The revised dividend supports Schlumberger’s value proposition … while providing flexibility to overcome the uncertain environment,” said Le Peuch.

