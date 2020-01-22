Schofields Day 1 Senior Bowl QB observations: Herbert looks like a top passer early on National sport

MOBILE, Ala. – Ah yes. What to do with the first day of senior bowl exercises?

I wrote this last year, but it needs to be repeated: it is important not to overreact to the first day of training at Ladd Peebles Stadium. Why? All players learn a new offense, face new teammates, and look different from the defensive side of football.

Some, like Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon, are taking snapshots for the first time in a long time.

So it’s a base day. A way to measure what they look like throughout the week. How they can improve and how quickly they can move on to coaching.

That being said, this is an overreaction business, so …

South exercise

The exercises started on Tuesday afternoon with the south team, which was trained by the Cincinnati Bengals. This gave us the first opportunity to see Jalen Hurts, Justin Herbert and Steven Montez in action.

Jalen hurts

What will be interesting about his evaluation in one respect is his transition from passer to runner and back. If you see Hurts in the film, you will see moments when he pulls the football down and changes from passer-by to runner, looking for an escape route. Sometimes, in those moments, he struggles to get back to the passerby and misses opportunities in the passing field. Now it can be fatal in scramble drill situations, but something can be observed.

For this reason, it was very interesting to see him doing the first leg exercises that worked on this skill.

When the quarterbacks switched to flight routes, hurts fought at the beginning. He left a mail route behind Collin Johnson, the Texas recipient who had set up the litter very well. (Johnson in turn had good practice). Hurts also interrupted a mail route to Jauan Jennings, the Tennessee recipient who had to slow down and wait for the ball to reach him.

Where Hurts can stand out as a passer-by is in vertical play, and that was shown during the 1 to 1 game. He hit Devin Duvernay, the Texas full-back, with a very well placed vertical ball and then came back to promise Jennings another nine goals.

The hurts also fought during the 7v7 session. He held onto one of his first reads twice and later threw a sloping route that was past his intended destination and was intercepted. This processing speed became apparent later during the team section when he tried to throw a route along the left sideline on a sailing concept but the ball came out too late, causing the flat defender to break off on the throw and cause incompleteness.

His best throw came during the team meeting when he tore an oblique route out of a collapsing pocket into his handset.

Justin Herbert

Herbert came into the week to consolidate his status as a top quarterback in Mobile, and his Tuesday showed some progress in this effort. During the leg exercises at the beginning of the training, he showed his athleticism and fluidity despite his size. Then during the course / flight segment he not only flashed his speed, but also timing and rhythm and ejected some well-placed speed patterns, the ball coming out of his hand on time and in perfect rhythm.

During the 1v1 Herbert showed some of the arm talents that scouted excited what he might be at the next level. He threw a rope on a comeback route to Ke’Shawn Vaughn and followed it with a nice throw on a groundbreaking route with speed and good placement. This continued in the 7-against-7 part, where Herbert completed a series of diagonal routes with excellent placement, speed and pace.

Before the exercises, Herbert pointed out that “leadership” was something he wanted to show this week, and he wanted scouts and NFL evaluators to come out and think he could contribute to the next level. That may have to be seen, but the parts of his week on the field have got off to a very solid start.

Steven Montez

This group is rounded off by Steven Montez from the University of Colorado. Montez enters Senior Bowl week to show that he deserves a later selection because his film was somewhat inconsistent for the Buffaloes last season. At times Montez may have a good talent for weapons and the ability to work through progress indicators, but at times it may lack its decision-making process.

The interesting thing about seeing him on tape was that he showed the ability to learn from mistakes in one game. When he played against the University of Arizona, Montez made some bad decisions about route concepts at the start of the game. However, he later returned to these designs and improved his decision making.

At the start of the training, he threw a great post route to Duvernay to demonstrate some of the talent that earned him a place in Mobile. However, decision making remains a question. When throwing against the air, he double-coupled a couple of stretches, and he seemed to be very careful with his measurements in both 7 against 7 and the team parts of the training. Tuesday is also a base day here, but Montez seems to have a lot to do in the next few days.

North Practice

We can only say the following about North training at the beginning: I would be surprised if Detroit Lions members have hamstring problems. Many, many stretches …

Anthony Gordon

I know. Believe me, I do. Chicago Bears fans were thrilled that Gordon could be a potential Day 2 quarterback to push Mitchell Trubisky forward next season. I was excited to see him in Mobile considering what I saw of him on the film. At the beginning of the training there was a lot to see what people loved about Gordon: a lightning-quick release and a certain speed in the short areas of the field.

However …

Again, Tuesday is only a base day, but Gordon struggled at times. It was windy and rough at Ladd-Peebles, but Gordon’s passes hung in the air a bit longer at deeper throws during training. During this exercise, there seemed to be a lot of misunderstanding on the tracks, not only with Gordon, but also with Jordan Love and Shea Patterson. However, this led to some missed opportunities during the various exercises.

Another strange aspect of Gordon’s observation is how he manages the bag, in stark contrast to his predecessor Gardner Minshew, with whom many will of course try to compare if their story is under Mike Leach. But where Minshew kept his feet moving in line with his thoughts while reading, Gordon tends to be in his pocket and keep his feet firmly under himself. It’s a bit irritating, but the release is so fast again that he can get it going in college. You are a little surprised at the transition to the pro game. Gordon had a very good throw on a curl route to Notre Dame’s Chase Claypool during the team part of the training.

Jordanian love

Love came out of the North Quarterbacks with the biggest hype this week, and overall he had solid training, with some ups and downs along the way. At the beginning of the training, he threw Michael Pittman Jr. from the USC a beautiful out pattern and a flawless route to Claypool. Love also flashed in 1: 1 and 7: 7, drilled a curl route with good timing and rhythm and threw both a great curl route and a perfect digging route from left to right.

One area of ​​his game that, as Gordon sometimes did, seemed to be a struggle was in anticipation. Since this is again a base day for new receivers, it’s not fair to read too much in it, but on deeper stretches when he tried to pause with anticipation, Love missed a few chances to connect.

All in all a solid day. Love started his Tuesday with a good measurement of weighing and a very good session with the media in which he talked about interception as “learning and teaching moments”. So I was overall impressed with the Utah state product. It will be interesting to watch him over the next few days.

Shea Patterson

Much like Montez, Patterson enters Senior Bowl Week to consolidate his draft status, while perhaps showing more consistency than while at two different schools, first in Mississippi and later in Michigan under Jim Harbaugh. If you’ve studied Patterson last season, you’ve probably seen some insight into the potential of professionals. For example, in his game against the University of Iowa, a low-scoring 10: 3 affair, you still saw a few NFL level throws on deep stretches with timing and rhythm. Could Patterson extend that to this week and beyond?

For the most part, he showed that he could. While the other quarterbacks struggled with such throws at times, Patterson’s ability to make some throws with good timing and placement was seen on Tuesday afternoon. This showed on a deep curl route that he threw to Claypool that he put on the outer shoulder punctually and in rhythm and led the receiver away from the lever and covered potential meters after the catch.

This also continued during the 7v7 session, in which he showed a very good out pattern and then did a very quick read and throw against single high coverage, with his teammate Sean McKeon from TE – Place on a postal route took place for a big win.

It’s just a base day again and there’s more to do and more movies to watch, but Patterson had some lightning on Tuesday.

Visit ProFootballWeekly.com | Show latest E-Edition