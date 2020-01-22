Schofields Senior Bowl Day 1 states: Dayton TE Adam Trautman’s competitiveness and athleticism stand out | National sport

MOBILE, Ala. – It is difficult to make someone the “winner” of the media part of the Senior Bowl. Not only are some new faces introduced to the world, such as OL Ben Bartch from Division III St. John’s (more about him later in the week), but there are also so many other players you need to meet.

TE Adam Trautman of the University of Dayton, however, could be a candidate for the “winner” of the media day.

It’s a fascinating story, a self-described “late bloomer” who was originally hired as a quarterback late in the recruitment process because his high school had committed a Veer option offense in the first three seasons. That didn’t exactly get recruiters on the bleachers, but when his high school switched to a more temporary attack and he added a size (up to £ 215 out of 175) that opened some doors for him. One was Dayton.

Trautman ended in 2016 as a red shirt newbie and started rewriting record books for the Flyers. He set school records for one season receptions (70), one season touchdown catches (14), career touchdown catches (31) and career receptions (178).

But this week is about soccer and removing the asterisk next to its name. He recently spoke to the Dayton Daily News about this “asterisk” and told reporters that “I also have the same asterisk that I have now because the competition I played in northern Michigan was obviously not very big so that they don’t really want it. This is an opportunity and nobody wants to go there and really recruit. “

It is an asterisk that he carries with him to this day. As he said to media members on Tuesday morning, “I’m only here to do a show and get rid of this star in terms of the level of competition next to my name.”

If that hasn’t bothered you yet, then this quote he used to end his media session. Regarding his affinity with George Kittle and how he blocks, Trautman said: “I told Scouts I would rather put a guy on his back than get a touchdown. It’s the best feeling for a close end.”

South exercise

We’ll start with the southern group of bottlenecks, with a few interesting names to watch. Stephen Sullivan from the LSU continues to fascinate me. He originally came to campus as a broad recipient and then switched to a close ending, but for a few different reasons he was not involved in this crime. Sullivan did not play consistently with the depth in both places and since the Tigers were almost exclusively an “11-member” team, there were not many chances for him to see the field next to Thaddeus Moss.

But with its size (6-5, 245) and athleticism, Sullivan could be a matchup problem for the NFL defense. He had a very good curl route from wing alignment during the team section and later in that session he aligned in the slot and showed great footwork and a solid relief against the defender’s press alignment.

There are obviously two ways to think about him. One is that if the LSU couldn’t find a way to get him on the field and use it, an NFL team might also have problems. But for teams who like to use a lot of “12” and even “13” personnel, it may make sense to appreciate Sullivan and his athleticism.

In 2018, the bears used “12 employees” for 17 percent of their snapshots. That number dropped to just 11 a season ago as there were some injuries in the position, but it’s something to keep in mind.

Another interesting ending on the South list is Harrison Bryant, the Mackey Award winner from Florida Atlantic. Bryant was deployed across the field for FAU, and that continued in training on Tuesday. He had a beautiful wing-oriented bike route that worked against the man covering, and on a seating route against the zone covering he showed soft hands and a very fast upfield after the catch. He also showed some good blockages in team training, both in the butt against a linebacker in a running zone and in another zone where he relied on upper body strength to avert his defender from the crease.

Another problem is Jared Pinkney from Vanderbilt. Pinkney was an all-SEC performer two years ago and measured the weighing part of the day very well. While I didn’t see him contribute a ton in the temporary game, he certainly flashed as a blocker on Tuesday. He had a great block on the game side during a run outside the zone, blocked his edge defender and then flowed well to the second level to take over the safety in the penalty area.

North Practice

We’ll learn more about Trautman in a moment, but I want to start with another narrow end to this group, Michigan-based Sean McKeon. He has a little edge during this Senior Bowl week, as his college quarterback is now one of his QBs in Mobile, Shea Patterson. But as someone who didn’t explore McKeon in advance, I was impressed with what I saw of him during this training. He showed great hands and the ability to adjust early for a low throw on a stick route, and ran two beautiful post routes to make big wins. The first came during the 7v7 game when Patterson saw him work over the middle, and the second came during the team game. He also worked his way freely on a flat crossing route on one of the many … many … action boat designs the Detroit Lions coaches called on Tuesday afternoon.

One of the best parts of a week like this is finding a player who wants to watch the tape again. That happened to me today when I saw McKeon.

Another close end was Brycen Hopkins from Purdue University. Hopkins was a very entertaining study last season that demonstrated the ability to work out of a series of alignments and possibly be a real threat to the game as it passed, especially in the red zone. Hopkins had some very good moments on Tuesday, such as a few stick and excavation routes at the beginning of the training and later on a “slam” route in the team, in which he blocked the defender and then released him into freedom. Flat on a boat -action design. During the team phase, he ran a nice post route on the back of a passing draft and was wide open, but the quarterback forced a throw for cover on the other side of the field.

Hopkins fared pretty well as a blocker. He had a pretty good representative on the edge of a running game outside the zone, as well as on the edge of a design inside the zone. Maybe you want to go back to that description and look at Hopkins when McKeon’s day left me.

Now we can put an end to Trautman. I think it partially fits and has more than proven that it has the potential to remove this star, at least today. He seemed more than able to handle the blockage on the next level, and maybe that was to be expected. He was solid during the inner run and showed good upper body strength and the ability to turn and turn defenders away from the hole. He also showed some speed when he was in the back of zone running games, with the ability to block that range for the center-back and lock them out of the game.

As a receiver, he had a hard downhill gradient on a curl route at the start of training, but was also solid. He showed good footwork off the line and getting in and out of his breaks and he appears to be sporty enough to cause problems for defenders, whether they are linebackers or security guards.

Maybe he will get rid of this star forever in the next few months.

Marks Day 1 Senior Bowl QB Notebook: Herbert looks like a top passer early on, while Hurts and Gordon fight on Baseline Day

Visit ProFootballWeekly.com | Show latest E-Edition