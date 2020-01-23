Schofields Senior Bowl Day 2 QB Nuggets: Do Hurts ‘Vertical Skills Match Bruce Arians’ Bucs? | National sport

MOBILE, Ala. – After our base day was over, it was time to really get the QB evaluation process going on Wednesday in the Senior Bowl.

During two exercises in which six different passers-by were observed, I thought of a completely different sport. Tennis. Not soccer, but tennis. Not because the Australian Open is underway, however much I would have liked to be at this event, but because I once learned something about this sport.

I’m lucky enough to be friends with Craig Tiley, the former men’s tennis coach at the University of Illinois and currently the CEO of Tennis Australia. Our women grew up together and we spent many hours at tennis events like the US Open to watch the sport. I learned a lot about tennis from Craig and Ali, and I remember seeing an early round with Rafael Nadal and Ali, my wife Rachelle and me, an uninformed observer with roots in football and momentum thought there might be a surprise when Nadal was fighting early.

Ali quickly made it clear to me. It happens all the time in the first rounds, she told me, the unrated players look good at the beginning, but eventually the talent, athleticism and endurance of the elite players take over.

Nadal drove to victory on that wet August day in Flushing Meadows.

What does that have to do with quarterbacks? Well, today it seemed the talent was rising a bit.

North Practice

We will begin training the North team under the leadership of the Detroit Lions. Another interesting practice that can be viewed from a conceptual point of view. But this practice made me think of the hard courts of the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. While Jordanian love On Tuesday he was up and down, on Wednesday he seemed to be turning a bit. It started throwing routes against air early when he threw a perfectly placed curl route into Chase Claypooland led him to the sideline and border shoulder. On a curl route a little later, the ball just jumped out of your hand and you saw the speed.

Love later in practice during the Cornerback / Wide Receiver 1 on 1s associated with Southern Methodist WR James Proche on a flawless comeback route and with Denzel Mims by Baylor on a nice deep ball.

During the skeleton part, Love showed part of the timing and rhythm that was missing the previous day on this comeback route:

Love ended the day strong as a team. He had another good deep ball for Mims that the receiver was very well prepared for, and Chicago Bears fans may want to know that Dayton TE Adam Trautman was also wide open on a post route. Love ended it with this touch throw that triggered game action:

Not that the day was perfect for love. It was missing on a seam section and was slow in some other reading processes. But it was definitely a strong performance from the state of Utah product.

Anthony Gordon The week may have started as a favorite of the Bears fans who wanted to push Mitchell Trubisky to the training camp, and although his performance was better than what we saw on Tuesday, he’s still kind of a roller coaster. At the beginning of the training, he showed better speed on an excavation route Quartney Davis from Texas A & M and later on the same track design to Trautman. He also made for the first “giggling” moment of the day. When performing an action rollout, he used a swimming motion with the soccer ball in his hand to escape the pressure and then tore a crossing route through several defenders to end it. It’s definitely fun to watch him.

But then you had moments like that. I have to say that this video deserves an NSFW day given an audible disappointment you hear in the background:

Gordon’s high and low week continues.

Shea Patterson He closed the list today, and although he was better than I expected on Tuesday, things may have leveled off for him on Wednesday. He started well, with a good post-route throw and then a great seam route Charlie Taumepeau, the defender of the State of Portland, but then he started to fight. He missed a ride to Mims and then went down two different vertical routes during the skeletal section. One of his strengths yesterday, the timing and rhythm game, seemed to be over on Wednesday. He had a nice deep ball too Antonio Gandy-Golden what was dropped, but this wasn’t Patterson’s best outing.

South exercise

Like Tuesday training for the South squad Justin Herbert remained the class of the group. But Jalen hurts impresses me in a certain area and I’m a little surprised at a possible scheme that suits him in a moment.

We’ll start with Herbert, who continues to show impressive arm strength and the ability to do some throws with good timing and rhythm. At the beginning of the training, he threw a perfect post-pattern of play action Collin Johnson from Texas (another receiver doing well this week in Mobile) and then followed a great out route to Cincinnati TE Josiah Deguara and a perfect corner route to LSUs Stephen Sullivan,

Then, during the CB / WR 1 on 1s, Herbert ran a perfect route Jauan Jennings from Tennessee, and what happened after the litter could highlight some of Herbert’s statements to the media on Tuesday. The quarterback went straight to his big listener to cheer him up after the play and maybe show some of the leadership Herbert wanted to show this week. Herbert also demonstrated the ability to foresee a trip to Johnson during this portion of the training.

During the skeleton session, Herbert showed one of the things that could also be of great importance to him in the pre-draft process: the ability to work through reading processes. During this part of the training, he gave a couple of full lectures that showed that the processing speed and decision-making that he made had no chance of showing much in Oregon’s offenses.

During the team phase Herbert increased his arm strength with a huge throw at Jennings and also demonstrated his athleticism, which he set in motion here:

One can say with certainty that Herbert was the best of the passers-by so far this week.

But let’s talk about hurts for a moment. One of the areas where he still stands out is vertical passing. He also connected with Sullivan on a deep corner route, and during the 1-1 period of practice, he threw a big throw to Florida WR Tyrie Cleveland on a track that has just been placed perfectly. A little later he also connected to Cleveland, and during the skeleton session he connected to another Gator receiver Van Jefferson on 9 further routes.

The point? Injuries can go well with a vertical passing offensive. That makes me think of Tampa Bay. Of course there are free dominos that have to fall, but I’m excited about the idea of ​​Hurts in a Bruce Arians system.

As for the fit in a Matt Nagy system, this could be a harder needle to thread. Hurts still has a long, repetitive throwing motion at times, and processing speed may vary where Nagy wants his quarterback to be.

Colorado’s Steven Montez rounded off the group and he fought today. Montez threw two bad balls on back-to-back games during the skeleton session. First, he missed a seam stretch badly and the throw was easy to catch. Then he did not feel the shortage on an excavation route and was lucky that the linebacker only tipped the football into the air before it became incomplete. Montez was lucky that it wasn’t his second interception of the session.

He had some decent litters, like a post route to Ohio State WR Austin Mack This was done with good pace and placement, as well as with a seam route Antonio Gibson, running back from Memphis. He may have saved his best throw of the day for the end of training and connected to Jefferson on this deep ball:

But his inconsistency this week – something that troubled him in Colorado – could affect his prospects.

One day during the training week, bear fans might ask: What did we learn about possible options for Chicago in the middle rounds of this draft? I still think, from a schematic point of view, Gordon is the better solution to Matt Nagy’s offense against Jalen Hurts. (I think we can safely assume that Herbert and Love will be on the board before Chicago.) But I was more impressed by Hurts than Gordon this week, at least so far.

However, keep in mind the following: While the exercises matter, they are only a small part of the assessment puzzle. It is very, very easy to respond to the practices. It’s just a fraction of the whole work.

