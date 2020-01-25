Schofields Senior Bowl ‘Winner and Worker’ National sport

MOBILE, Ala. – With the end of the practice week, it is time to stop everything that has been happening in Mobile in the past few days. In the final Senior Bowl notebook, some of the potential EDGE defenders that the Chicago Bears might consider in this draft are discussed, possible security measures discussed, and things rounded off with some winners, some workers, and a bit of scuttlebutt or more.

EDGE defender

Jonathan Greenard, Florida

Florida EDGE defender Jonathan Greenard has had a solid week of work in Mobile. He showed some great technical skills as a pass rusher to keep track of a solid set of metrics that he released on Tuesday morning. His repetitions included a pass rush that he showed from a four-point position against Oregon LT Calvin Throckmorton That included a very athletic swipe-and-rip movement. Good jump from the push button, presses on the shoulder of the field and then cuts into it with a big rip move into the quarterback. Greenard also showed some power this week, for example at a representative against OT Alex Taylor from the state of South Carolina, who gets into Taylor’s chest after a late jump and drives him back into his pocket. Taylor was never able to set his feet back or anchor and showed Greenard’s strength and strength.

Kenny Willekes, State of Michigan

The Michigan State product was one of the few EDGE rushers on the North list to do a very good week of work. Willekes demonstrated the ability to string a series of pass rushing moves along with the talent for using some well-timed counters when he initially lost at the point of contact. An example against OT Josh Jones Houston-based Willekes (who has also had a solid week’s work) tried to knock Jones out with speed, and when Jones reconciled his speed with a solid sideways movement, Willekes hit him back inside him with a well-timed spin get past. He then used a similar move against UNC OT Charlie Heckand squeezed his outer shoulder before cutting into him to attack the bag. His strength seems to be this type of movement, in which he squeezes the outer shoulder before attacking the inside. If he tries to steer the bow outwards, he can be swallowed up by more talented duels.

Joshua Uche, Michigan

The descriptive term “tweener” often scares NFL coaches when talking to EDGE players, as this could mean that someone is unable to stay ahead of the game and that they have limited skills to deal with themselves defend. But in a league that is dominated by the passport, there is always room for a player who can attack quickly and quickly and collapse the pocket. Uche is one such player, and he showed that this week. Whether it was a representative against West Virginia OT Colton McKivitz when he slapped him around the bow with a quick handshake, or when he raced past stern after flashing his hands and then dropping, causing him to smell his blow, Uche showed the ability to passers-by during these exercises to press week.

Bradlee Anae, Utah

The Utah Pass Rusher also used this week and showed that it can reach into the pocket with a few different passport noise tools. Anae worked well by firing from a three-point position, with a few hand movements to prevent the tackles from getting their hands in his frame. He also showed some strength. When repeated against McKivitz, he was able to put a long arm in his chest and drive him back with great strength and strength in his legs.

collateral

The bears might be looking for security that Eddie Jackson complements better considering Ha Ha Clinton-Dix’s capabilities. Since both Jackson and Clinton-Dix are best suited for security tasks where they can read and respond to the quarterback’s eyes, finding a person who would like to play near the game should be a priority for Ryan Pace Box. This would also give the bears the flexibility to play three security packages that reflect how the New England Patriots use the trio of Devin McCourty, Duron Harmon and Patrick Chung.

Antonio Brooks Jr.

Perhaps this ideal player can be found in Brooks, the security product from Maryland. Brooks has garnered a lot of attention this week, and the bears have reportedly met with the Terrapin defender. His week started a little shaky when Florida Atlantic TE Harrison Bryant was able to overtake him on an excavation route during Tuesday’s 1v1 session. But his week grew stronger from then on. He could “run the route” against Vanderbilt TE Jared Pinkney (an All-SEC player in 2018) blocked him on a corner route and prevented a deal. He also showed a good awareness of the zone, read the game quickly, and passed routes through his zone, keeping an eye on the quarterback. Brooks also demonstrated the ability to redirect tight ends off the line and then quickly race to its zone coverage responsibility, either the curl / flat or under-hook zone, depending on the coverage.

But it also showed a certain versatility. Brooks was temporarily used as single high security and showed the ability to fall into deep areas of the field and read the quarterback’s eyes. When he started down in the pits, he showed some length and also athleticism in a run / pass option game. quarterback Jalen hurts He yanked the soccer ball off his back and tried to throw, but Brooks stayed on the pitch and jumped to distract the pass. He put a fingertip on the throw and changed the trajectory of football.

Khaleke Hudson, State of Michigan

Another Big Ten fuse could match exactly what the bears are looking for at the security point. Khaleke Hudson posted some interesting Spartan numbers during his career in East Lansing, a total of 225 duels (along with 10 sacks and 23 duels for a loss), as well as two interceptions and 14 pass breakups. Hudson was a linebacker in college, but given his size, he appears to be a security converter in the NFL. This week he highlighted both the ability to serve as a defender and the potential to win the run.

He showed some of his skills in reporting men against TE Charlie Taumopeau of Portland earlier this week. From a box arrangement over the narrow end, he was able to get out of line into his husband’s frame, maintain a close relationship with him on the route, and stay out when the narrow end was broken.

Hudson had a repeat against Taumopeau when he missed a traffic jam from a distance and appeared to be hit on a failure route, but recovered well and came under Taumopeau to break the pass. Then, on Wednesday, Taumopeau prevailed against him on an excavation route when Hudson missed his traffic jam off the start line.

He even demonstrated some pass rushing skills, which makes sense given his role in Michigan State in such a role. This was shown when he defeated Dayton TE Adam Trautman on a pass against a rushing representative on Tuesday when he pressed the pocket in with a very quick and violent movement. On Wednesday he also got the best from TCU RB Darius Anderson With a pass that rushes off the edge with a pure bull rush.

Hudson may be more of a security development perspective, but given some of Chicago’s other needs, if the bears go in a different direction at the start of the design, he could provide an option for a later round at the back of the defense.

Kyle Duggar, Lenoir-Rhyne

In these booklets we covered a few small school athletes who shone this week, such as Ben Bartch from St. Johns (MN) at OT Spot and Trautman. But on the defensive, Duggar was a similarly good player. He has demonstrated great tight-end coverage when working in the box, with good footwork and the ability to disrupt at the catch point. This was shown both in 1 against 1 and during the team and skeleton parts of the training.

On Wednesday, he had a great interception against Pinkney during the 1-1 game, which took him step by step on an excavation route and then undercut Justin Herbert’s throw for interception. Duggar was in perfect trail technique when he left Pinkney’s break behind, and the narrow end seemed open, but Duggar closed the route as if he was shot out of a cannon and cut under the narrow end after the pick.

It is worth noting that Florida Atlantic TE Harrison Bryant it seemed to be going well when these players competed against each other and knocked him out of the slot on a seam line earlier in the week and out of an inline alignment later in the week on an excavation line. But that could speak for Bryant’s abilities more than anything.

There are some rumors that Duggar has sneaked into the top 50 of this design, as some of the discussions in Mobile show. It remains to be seen where he comes off the board, but like some other players during Senior Bowl week, his performance has sifted through many of their networks in search of Division II film.

Jeremy Chinn, southern Illinois

Chinn turned a few heads during the weighing process of the program, measured at 6 ” and weighed 219 pounds. But he carried the weight that had excited those present.

The physique was transferred to the performance in the field. Chinn flashed at various times throughout the week, both with his passing defensive abilities, one-on-one situations and the ability to play against the barrel near the penalty area. At the end of the week, Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy compared him to Kam Chancellor, a well-known boxing security officer who is also versatile as a Deep Defender, and the comparison definitely fits.

Winners and workers

It is always difficult to highlight winners and losers in a week like this, but here are some players who have stood out, as well as some who are likely to have something to do to help themselves while the Combine is on the rise.

On a positive note, I started with a few small students who really shone this week. Trautman, Duggar and Bartch have shown that they belong to this level and I would not be surprised to see all three of these players selected on the second day of the draft.

I think Herbert and Jordan Love did everything they needed in the quarterback this week. What struck me when I spoke to some in the league is that the distance between them could be closer than I expected. When discussing these players with a league source, he pointed out that when the reviewers met after seeing both players and some of their films this week, Love was the big favorite in the group of over 20 people. I would lean in Herbert’s direction, but the potential that love brings could be a deciding factor for some organizations. Remember only one team is needed.

Some players who “won” this week may have been Jacob Eason and Jake Fromm. Given the disagreements we saw at Anthony Gordon and the questions that arise about Jalen Hurts, second-class passers-by like Eason and Fromm are now in a very good position with the combine harvester on the horizon.

On the offensive, in addition to Bartch, I think there were some outstanding players Lloyd Cushenberry from LSU, who could possibly be the first center outside the board, OGs Logan Stenberg, Jonah Jackson and Ben Bredesonand OTs Matt Pearl and Josh Jones,

When it comes to the narrow limits, Trautman has definitely convinced. But all of these bottlenecks had their moments and I was very impressed with all of them. I mention the LSUs Stephen Sullivan again because I’m very intrigued by what he could become in the NFL. It might not fit the shape of a traditional inline TE, but in today’s league with so many “12-employee” packages, it could serve as the close end of the “Move” type and a very effective role from a variety of Play alignments.

We didn’t spend much time talking about the broad recipients this week, but some of them were really impressive. Baylor Denzel Mims has garnered a lot of attention this week, with great ball skills and some impressive releases against press coverage. But some other widesuits, such as Chase Claypool from Notre Dame, Michael Pittman Jr. from USC, Van Jefferson from Florida, Collin Johnson from Texas and KJ Hill from the state of Ohio have done a solid job.

On the defensive side of football, I have to mention in addition to the security and EDGE players mentioned above Javon Kinlaw, A great week for him. Likewise, Jason Strowbridge, He saw the time both on the edge and inside and showed a certain versatility on the defensive that the teams will love.

There were two players at CB Square that I thought were having strong weeks Dane Jackson from Pittsburgh, which was somewhat lively on the outside, and Troy Pride Jr. by Notre Dame.

Now we can turn to some players who have a bit of work to do if they want to jump back from a negative week.

At the QB point I would start with Anthony Gordon and Jalen hurts, I still think both players have NFL futures, but they were sometimes underwhelmed in mobile. Solid combine performance and her pro days will really help from what we’ve seen this week.

Clemson OG John Simpson was another player who was a bit underwhelmed. I was excited to see him in Mobile and thought he might show some consistency and refinement, but that seemed to be missing this week.

Wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden put big numbers for Liberty University, but he struggled this week. His releases weren’t as crisp and clean as he needed, and he showed some inconsistency at the catch point. He has to test very well in Indianapolis to get back on his feet.

final thoughts

As always, this is “lying season”, so everything you hear must be taken with a grain of salt. Who teams meet with and which players “teams fall in love” can often have a different meaning than expected. For example, a team could meet with a player and people automatically assume that the team is interested. However, this could only be a duty of care, or you could try to learn about a teammate of that player, or something that actually resembles a real interest.

But there is a bit of scuttlebutt that does the rounds, which could affect the game of the entire design. Talk to everyone on Mobile and Tua Tagovailoa’s hip will be raised very, very quickly. If you mumble on Dauphin Street late at night, it seems that the league is a bit more concerned about the status of Tagovailoa’s hip than the outsiders when you make the decision to step into the draft, and the word that one Recent medical exam He is on the right track to train for teams sooner rather than later.

Of course this is lying season, so take it with a grain of salt.

Next? The combine. The next step on a very long and winding road to the 2020 design in Las Vegas.

