scholar-arrested-right-after-social-media-threat-versus-millikan-superior-school-in-extended-beach-front,-police-say

Long Beach front, Calif. (KABC) — A student was taken into custody in relationship with a social media threat directed at Millikan Superior College in Extended Beach front, law enforcement claimed Monday evening.

Lengthy Seashore law enforcement reported at the time they were being notified of the put up, they investigated and arrested a juvenile they believe is liable for the article.

“At this time, the division is self-assured there is NO menace to the high college,” the division claimed in a statement.

The correct nature of the threat was not straight away identified.

Law enforcement explained there will be additional patrols obvious about campus on Tuesday out of an abundance of caution.

The id of the pupil arrested was not disclosed.