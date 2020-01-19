Scholarship to restore the oldest building in Louisiana-Lafayettes

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) – The National Humanities Foundation will provide up to $ 125,000 to restore the oldest building at the University of Louisiana in Lafayette.

The Center for Louisiana Studies will have to raise another $ 375,000 over the next four years to get the full amount, director Joshua Caffery said in a press release earlier this month.

“The Roy House is over 100 years old and we want to make sure it will be here another 100 years. We are grateful and honored that the NEH has supported our efforts to bring the Center for Louisiana Studies to this outstanding historic building.” said Caffery.

The center started restoring the Roy House last year. It was built in 1901 by the landowner, businessman and board member of Lafayette Parish School, J. Arthur Roy, and is the only university building on the National Register of Historic Places.

The university press release does not state the total amount needed for renovation work. The center currently has offices in the Edith Garland Dupré Library.

The Louisiana Studies Center, founded in 1973, promotes scientific research into the people and history of Louisiana. It contains the Archives of Cajun and Creole Folklore, the largest collection of audiovisual material related to traditional cultures in southwest Louisiana.

The center also oversees the University of Louisiana in Lafayette Press.

The restoration plans include a reading and listening room, where scientists and other guests have access to the centre’s audiovisual archives, and a bookstore, where UL Press titles are sold.