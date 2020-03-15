Scholastic releases day-to-day finding out programs for young children residence from university amid coronavirus

Coronavirus in Florida: 39 new scenarios in point out, 4 in Tampa Bay
Arch Deal passes absent
Hillsborough County schools plan to help feed learners for the duration of coronavirus crack
Gov. DeSantis presents COVID-19 update from Condition Unexpected emergency Operations Centre
Secretary of Point out Laurel Lee on Presidential Major voting
President Trump coronavirus briefing
STORM Workforce 8 FORECAST: Around record warmth today and being warm
Condition of crisis signifies constrained access to alf’s and nursing residences
As concept parks announce they will shut, regional corporations brace for the impression
Vacation ideas
All Florida public educational facilities closing for 2 months owing to coronavirus