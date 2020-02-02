School board sued parents of children with special needs over medically prescribed device

LIVINGSTON – The parent of a child with Down syndrome experienced quite a shock on Friday morning when a proxy sent her a lawsuit filed by the Livingston Parish School Board.

The lawsuit aims to prevent Ashley Kellett from giving her child a doctor-prescribed device called AngelSense while she is in school. The school system claims that the device can illegally intercept communication with other students, teachers and staff.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit introduced you to Ashley Kellet for the first time in November. At that point, she said that her daughter Peyton had been referred to a program for children who are considered vulnerable to young people. This referral came after Kellett said that she talked about the school that wasn’t her daughter’s education plan. According to the history of the WBRZ, the school followed the plan.

A month later there were further problems. Kellett said her daughter ran away from the house. Your doctor has prescribed AngelSense, which can be used to track her daughter’s whereabouts when she escapes. The Livingston Parish School Board said it is not allowed in their schools.

“I’m disappointed,” said Kellett. “I am totally disappointed with the extent of the corruption and its integrity and character. Your focus is on me and not on you.”

Given the school system’s allegation that the personal rights of the children, faculty, and staff were being violated, the lawyers also issued an injunction that prevented Kellett from talking about it.

Kellett said it was ironic that the school system was now concerned about students’ personal rights. She cited recent news about problems with the school system when a teacher reportedly photographed students eating sweets contaminated with sperm.

“You can’t even look at your employees and examine them properly to know that there are pedophiles in your school system, but you still want me to trust you with my child,” Kellett said.

Kellett said no lawsuit would prevent her from standing up for her daughter, who couldn’t communicate for herself.

We asked the Livingston Parish School System how much money it is spending on this lawsuit. We didn’t get an answer from the news time.

Livingston Parish School superintendent Joe Murphy made the following statement on Friday:

“I can confirm that the Livingston Parish School Board filed an injunction against Ashley Kellett to use her underage child to prevent her from placing an electronic hearing / recording device in the child’s school to communicate with to intercept other faculty students and employees illegally.

The Livingston Parish School Board believes that this act violates the privacy rights, welfare, and security of those individuals that are recorded without their knowledge or consent. The Louisiana Act prohibits such measures, and the Livingston Parish School Board follows a strict policy to protect the privacy of its students, parents, faculties, and staff, including the protection of student rights under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.

School officials from Livingston Parish have held numerous conferences with Ashley Kellett to solve this problem. However, these attempts met with resistance and hostile threats. Therefore, the Livingston Parish School Board is seeking legal remedies. No further comment is available at this time as a lawsuit is pending. “