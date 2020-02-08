School bus driver uses CPR to save the life of a one-year-old child at Washington Court House

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio (WCMH) – A baby who is not breathing, saved in part by a fast bus driver.

It happened Friday morning when a Washington Court House school bus driver was on his way.

The driver stopped when the baby was not breathing. The driver had another driver on the bus with her, so going down to help and leave the kids was a no-brainer, and of course she had to remember her CPR training.

“I did two sets of four compressions and four breaths,” said Katrina Self, school bus driver at Washington Court House schools.

Friday morning, Self did something that she had never done before – CPR.

“I finally made him breathe,” said Self. “It was shallow, but she was breathing.”

One morning, Self starts bus 14, then takes the same path that it has taken for years, taking the children to Cherry Hill Primary. It was a normal Friday morning until she stopped at one of her stops.

“She opened the door and started yelling and yelling,” Call 911, I need 911, “said Self.

She was a mother in desperate need. Self said she could see the mom at this stop in her house, holding her one-year-old child who was not breathing.

“Probably the first thing that came to my mind, and if it was my baby lying there,” said Self.

The bus driver’s maternal instinct and CPR training therefore took over.

“It is a combination of the two,” she said. “Honestly, I thought that if I ever had to use it, I would forget how to do it. It just started when I saw this baby, she was lifeless. “

Self managed to get the baby to breathe and stayed until the Fayette County EMS arrived. EMS director Rodney List said passers-by performing CPR can often save lives.

“It can be a difference between life and death,” said List. “It can significantly increase their chances of survival.”

Self calls the students that she is driving her babies from the bus. On Friday, she took care of another baby, one who, thanks to her quick thinking, might one day be one of her bus babies as well.

“Forty-five to maybe 50 seconds seemed to be the longest second of my life,” she said. “She just sort of finally made eye contact with me and it was a great feeling.”

Self was in touch with the baby’s mother and said the child is recovering well.

She said that she was trained in CPR only because of her work.

According to the Ohio Department of Education website, bus drivers do not need to be trained in CPR, but the Washington Court House school district requires training for their drivers.