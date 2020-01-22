School district, police partner in the fight against school trunks in York

YORK, Pennsylvania. – The York City school district is working with the York City police to remove the tails. The program, known as the Juvenile Violence Truancy Initiative, finances a training officer who works with students this and next school year.

During the 2017-2018 school year, 37 percent of students at William Penn Senior High School were “habitually pregnant”, meaning that they had at least six unexcused absences, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

The district’s school board agreed on January 22 to receive $ 90,000 in grants for the project, $ 60,000 from the State Department of Education, and $ 30,000 from the York County Bar Association.

You can’t learn if you don’t show up, officials said. Studies indicate that the lack of school correlates with poor academic performance and early school leaving.

“After pushing people off the street corners and getting them off the block, take them back to school and then start working as a team,” said Michael Muldrow, chief of police at the York City School Initiative.

The program doesn’t just target early school leaving, Muldrow said. Rather, the program helps students in various aspects of their lives, both at school and at home. The main goal is to reduce violence against young people.

“The idea could have been that it was a school fee program. It is not a school fee program, but a program to combat violent crime,” said Muldrow. “The aim of the program is to make young people stop killing each other . “

The scholarship is a big help, school district officials said. Otherwise, they couldn’t afford a training officer because this year’s district budget has a deficit of around $ 6.38 million.