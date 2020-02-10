School leavers from ethnic minorities are less likely to find work

School leavers with vocational qualifications continue to face discrimination when they are looking for work.

SEO Economisch Onderzoek found that students with an MBO diploma were 20% less likely to find a job within a year of graduation. The organization said that discrimination against employers is likely to be a factor, as well as family circumstances and student choice.

Girls with Antillian or Aruban descent showed the greatest discrepancy: only 57.7% found a job within 12 months, compared with 85% of the non-minority candidates. The opportunities for Moroccan Dutch boys were also slim. 63% of them were employed within a year, compared to 87.5% of their colleagues.

The gaps had closed after 10 years, but the deficit was still substantial: 69.7% of women in the Caribbean worked against 86.5% of contemporaries, while 70.6% of Moroccan-Dutch men found a job, compared to 93.6% of men who were not minorities.

The MBO Council said that more effort needs to be made to address the problem. That is why we are working with companies, ministries and student associations on a campaign to change the image of some employers. All MBOs deserve the same opportunities regardless of their background, “incumbent Chairman Frank van Hout told the FD.

