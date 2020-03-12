School-of-Home Interest Scales Like Schools Weighting Closures Due to Coronavirus

Education observers say increasing interest in homeschooling as more schools near the coronavirus could be the start of a new way of thinking about children’s education in the States United.

Education Week reported that as of Wednesday afternoon, more than 1,500 schools in the United States have closed or are closing down for reasons related to the new coronavirus, either due to actual virus exposures and extensive cleanup. of schools or plans to expand. closures.

However, according to Breitbart News on Monday, many school districts are not ready to move to fully online learning models in the event that the spread of the virus guarantees prolonged closures.

The director of global outreach at a national homeschooling association said his organization is catching curiosity on social media, and parents are asking more about homeschooling as they anticipate possible school closures.

Uncertain about the extent of the coronavirus spread, Michael Donnelly, a staff lawyer at the Home School Legal Defense Association (HSLDA), told Breitbart News that the situation is still lending itself to a conversation about how to educate children.

“I think people will have to ask a question, because education in a school may have to be stopped only because of the coronavirus,” he said.

Donnelly observed that, despite the current crisis, homeschooling has been the way of teaching many children for decades.

“It is a great way for children to learn, to receive education that is tailored to their individual learning needs and to a very secure, flexible, nurturing and supportive environment,” she said.

HSLDA has provided a “quick start” guide and a video accompanying with seven steps to help parents who may have the opportunity to close school and consider this crisis a time to explore school education as an option regular education for your children.

Donnelly further explained that parents who may now be homeschooled due to a coronavirus crisis may be really surprised by the benefits:

We don’t know what this pandemic will look like. But it can end up changing people’s behavior, and as people get the opportunity to discover education with their children, in a preschool context, some people, I think, will say, “You know this is not the case. It’s so bad; in fact, that’s good and I think we’ll keep doing it. “

And I fully expect many people to re-sign up for the coronavirus pandemic as the time when they started homeschooling and started their school journey.

Given this moment of the coronavirus threat, Neal McCluskey, director of the Cato Institute’s Center for Educational Freedom, acknowledges: “It’s pretty well established that there are many changes in a crisis.”

McCluskey told Breitbart News that in the event that a school closes abruptly due to the changing virus situation, the type of home learning that begins “may not be the type of home schooling where parents drive the curriculum, ”as in traditional home teaching.

“I think it will be a lot more online public education, and maybe online training on the fly,” he said. “Apparently, for many school districts and other brick-and-mortar schools, their contingency plan is: ‘Well, we may have to shut down, but we’ll try to deliver the curriculum somehow online.’ “

“We could see that a lot of people suddenly have to do online education,” continued McCluskey, adding that the first days after school closed “it will be extremely difficult and damaging for all types of people because they will be new.”

However, like Donnelly, he sees the potential for a change in perspective:

But, it will give us the opportunity to expand the online delivery that already exists to try new types of online deliveries. And I would not be surprised if, after many initial difficulties, you start to see people say, “You know what? In fact, there are many benefits to receiving a homeschooling. “

Then, you may see not only an expansion of online public schooling, which will again be what most people are, but people seeking more home schooling separate from their public school. So it could be some kind of disruption to introduce people to a way of receiving an education that they hadn’t really thought of before, they thought it was too weird. And it might be more current.

McCluskey’s distinction between online emergency home schooling and parent-led homeschooling is echoed by Wisconsin school veteran Tina Hollenbeck.

Hollenbeck, owner of The Homeschool Resource Roadmap and The Christian Homeschool Oasis, told Breitbart News that it has noticed an increase in current schoolchildren who recommend homeschooling “as a viable way to avoid uncertainty about whether or not they are home. whether or not they will close schools and as a way for parents to be more likely to protect their children from coronavirus. “

“Thus, homeschoolers are” mobilized “to help others start a school-aged home if interest increases,” he said, however, adding that the concerns that most school education parents always bring with them:

We emphasize that the boundary between real and independent home schooling on the one hand and any iteration of public schooling at home will be strictly adhered to. Those who consider homeschooling in response to this health concern, or for any other reason, need to be clear that actual home schooling is their own separate legal entity in state law and does not involve obtaining resources. ” free ”or“ stipends ”of the Government. Families need to know that if they sign up for some kind of “free” government-sponsored program, this is not home schooling; it is simply exchanging a public school of bricks and mortars with a virtual public school. Some parents will choose this route and this is their right; However, they must not be led to believe that the use of virtual public school is home schooling. Is not. We must be very vigilant to insist that legal distinctions are not blurred so that bureaucrats do not use this situation to try to justify further regulation over actual school men.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, the number of American homeschoolers more than doubled between 1999 and 2012, from 850,000, 1.7 percent of K-12 students, to 1, 8 million children or 3.4 percent of school-age children.

Kerry McDonald wrote to Cato Institute in September, looking at the current demographics of kindergartens in the United States:

Home-schoolers have become more urban, secular, and socio-economically diverse, and more single-parent and dual-parenting parents have moved to homeschooling. But perhaps the most significant change in the homeschooling population is the growing racial and ethnic diversity that reflects more American society. Between 2007 and 2012, the percentage of black homeschoolers doubled to 8 percent of all homeschoolers, and the percentage of Hispanic homeschoolers continued to reflect the overall distribution of Hispanic children in K-12, about a quarter of students.

Donnelly said parents who are affected by a home learning situation due to school closures may panic at first, until they realize that their children may experience a flexible approach to education. on a regular basis.

“They can put together different resources to meet the learning needs of individual children,” she said, acknowledging that perhaps childcare, for working parents, is an immediate concern:

With older children, they may only be left alone and supervised. This is something that parents can decide for themselves … and obviously people need to use common sense and good judgment. However, there are many online and offline learning platforms that parents can tailor to create a learning environment for their older children. And maybe they have older children who can take care of younger children, or maybe they need to look at some part of their immediate family. Grandparents, uncles, aunts, and others may at least have the flexibility to provide adult supervision, while parents prepare a learning program that can eventually die and evolve over time.

Donnelly warns parents to be careful not to overwhelm their child’s day from morning until 3 p.m., when school is usually dismissed:

Actually, what people need to do is back up. Look at the situation and say, maybe we should focus on the quality of learning, for example, let the child learn what he is interested in, and not worry so much if he is busy all the time. There are many things that children can do that are learning experiences. Maybe they’ll read a lot more books than they could attend school, and that’s good.

I would encourage people to take full advantage of homeschooling if they face one of these school closures and don’t want to have to play school at home.

U.S. Parents in Education (USPIE) advocate for parents to control the education of their children, rather than the government.

In a statement sent to Breitbart News, the group that developed in response to federally-encouraged central common regulations, noted that the coronavirus crisis is just the most recent topic that has taken parents into evaluating how their children are educated. children and explore homeschooling:

Many parents have relocated or are considering homeschooling for concerns about Common Core’s poor academic standards, increasing child bullying, and mandatory and inappropriate developmental content, including pornography ‘Comprehensive Sexuality Education, LGBTQ + Policies That Are Confusing and Harmful to Mental and Physical Health, Compulsory Vaccines, and Now When Schools Close for Weeks Due to Coronavirus Risk, We Have Another Incentive for Parents seriously consider home schooling.

While USPIE claims the benefits and benefits of homeschooling, the group advises parents to weigh their goals for both children and the family as a whole.

The parent organization recommends joining a home school group or association for ideas on curriculum, after-school activities, museums, outdoor exploration and sports.

“Parents will find that there are more options than they could possibly imagine, especially designed for homeschoolers,” said USPIE, but, in accordance with its freedom of education slogan, parents were also warned to avoid groups that accept state or federal funding.

“These groups shift their focus away from freedom and real parent-child counseling to marketing tools for government education,” warns USPIE.

The group emphasizes that school education provides parents with an opportunity to “restart the love that children learn”.

“We are excited to see the growing trend of parents controlling their children’s education,” says USPIE. “No one loves children as much as their parents and their family. We will continue efforts to reduce government intrusion and increase parental control. “

In January 2018, Chris Weller wrote to Business Insider, “Schooling can be the smartest way to teach children in the 21st century.”

It is possible that the current crisis will inadvertently push parents to evaluate this statement for themselves.