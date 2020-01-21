Schools should stop streaming children from the age of 12, activists say

School organizations, the CNV teachers’ association and the Laks student lobby group say that secondary school students should only be included in different types of education in the third year, when they are about 15 years old.

In the last elementary school year at the age of 12, the Dutch students are divided into the areas of pre-university (vwo), pre-university (havo) and vocational training (vmbo).

But the two school boards, VO-raad and MBO-raad, and the union say this is too early and are promoting unnecessary stress and inequality.

The organizations want secondary school students to be taught mixed skill classes for the first three years before streaming according to academic skills.

“Too much is asked of children at a young age,” Laks spokesman Pieter Lossie told the newspaper. “This leads to an increase in stress and burn-outs, and teachers are also affected.”

A problem with the introduction of more mixed teaching is that more and more Dutch schools offer only one type of teaching. The proportion of mixed first-class classes, which are referred to as brewing classes or bridge classes in Dutch, has dropped from 70% to 55% in the past 10 years, the Education Council announced last year.

Students are divided into a stream of secondary schools based on the opinions of their primary school teachers and the national tests. Around 54% of 12-year-olds currently attend vmbo schools, while 22% study in pre-university and 24% in pre-university schools.

School inspectors have also warned of the “unacceptable” inequality in the Dutch education system, as children of well-educated parents do better in the primary school leaving examination than children with the same intelligence from disadvantaged backgrounds.

For example, well-educated parents are more involved in the choice of school and invest money in tutors, homework classes, and training in exam techniques. According to the inspectors, the likelihood that their children will be classified as dyslexic or with ADHD is increasing.

