Schumer attacks the president’s “autocratic” tendencies amid the coronavirus

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Friday attacked President Donald Trump after the president declared a state of emergency to combat the spread of the deadly COVID-19 coronavirus.

Schumer said:

I am pleased that the President has been alert to our calls to call on the Stafford Act to expand vital financial assistance to help keep communities safe from the coronavirus outbreak. I urge New York and other states to immediately apply for these newly available funds and have the Trump administration approve those requests without delay.

Schumer also warned the president not to “go over his authority” in order to cope with the coronavirus spread.

“As other steps are taken, the president must not overstep his authority or give him autocratic tendencies for purposes not really related to this public health crisis,” Schumer added.

With the statement, President Trump now has access to tens of billions of dollars to tackle the crisis. Trump also promised to provide Americans with the resources they need to fight the virus and survive its severe economic impact.

“To unleash the full power of the federal government for this effort, today I am officially declaring a national emergency,” Trump said on Friday. “Two very big words.”

“No resources will be saved,” he added. “Nothing”.

