Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) demanded that the Justice Division look into acting Director of Nationwide Intelligence Richard Grenell about his undisclosed overseas consulting enterprise in a letter on Wednesday.

Schumer requested in the letter to Assistant Lawyer Standard John C. Demers that federal prosecutors investigate whether Grenell broke the regulation by failing to sign-up under the Foreign Agents Registration Act for work he executed on behalf of a Moldovan politician.

TPM spoke with a Moldovan prosecutor focused by Grenell as aspect of his function for the politician on Monday. A previous counterintelligence official advised TPM that Grenell appeared to have violated FARA by failing to sign-up.

Schumer copied the latest head of the FARA device on the letter, federal prosecutor Brandon Van Grack.

Grenell’s record of unsavory international clientele has sounded alarm bells further than the FARA difficulty, however. Former intelligence officers told TPM that it was unprecedented to have a human being overseeing intelligence collection on folks he could have previously held as purchasers.

Schumer agitated in the letter for the DOJ to obtain out “as quickly as attainable whether or not Mr. Grenell has violated the legislation.”

“If the stories about the nature of Mr. Grenell’s undisclosed do the job with foreign entities are precise, he could be topic to likely civil and criminal legal responsibility as very well as susceptible to blackmail in his new situation in the Intelligence Community,” Schumer wrote.

He concluded the letter by adding that “any unlawful action would of course disqualify [Grenell] from serving as Director of Nationwide Intelligence or in any other place of general public trust.”