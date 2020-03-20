Schumer Describes Bizarro Cell phone Phone With Trump Above COVID-19 Response

President Trump and a spokesperson for Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) available vastly various accounts for when and why Trump supposedly sought to invoke the Protection Production Act, which would speed up the creation of clinical tools needed in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The President and Schumer spoke two times on the phone Friday morning. According to a readout offered by Schumer’s business office shortly following the phone calls, Schumer “urged” Trump to difficulty an invocation of the law.

“POTUS advised Schumer he would, and then POTUS yelled to someone in his workplace to do it now,” a Schumer spokesperson claimed in the readout (emphasis added).

But at a White Property press conference not extended after that readout was unveiled, President Trump claimed that he experienced actually signed the invocation previously this 7 days.

“I did it yesterday. We invoked it, I feel, the working day ahead of, we signed the night of the working day before and invoked it yesterday,” Trump said.

The assert has prompted some confusion, provided the absence of any general public announcement Thursday evening that Trump experienced invoked the law and that Trump had previously claimed that he would only do so in a “worst circumstance circumstance.”

Trump was questioned Friday whether the invocation intended the U.S. was in the worst situation circumstance.

“No, it’s not various other than we have to have particular equipment that the states are not able to get on their own. So we are invoking it to use the ability of the federal governing administration to enable the states get items they need to have like the masks, the like the ventilators,” Trump said.

Trump reviews at the push convention did back again a different declare Schumer’s place of work created in its account of the phone.

Schumer urged the president to ban providers from employing any federal economical assistance they acquire in the crisis to get back their personal inventory, enhance executive pay out or lay off or slash back their get the job done drive, in accordance to the readout.

Trump supported a ban on stock buybacks, according to Schumer’s spokesperson, and Trump himself said at the press convention he did not want businesses using federal help on purchasing back again inventory.