[Schumer Holds Press Conference To Affirm He Put in $8,600 on Cheesecake in 10 Many years: ‘It’s My Responsible Pleasure’]

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) definitely, seriously likes Junior’s Cheesecake in New York.

Right after a New York Article report that he spent $8,638.85 in less than 10 years on cheesecake, Schumer on Sunday admitted to his severe sweet tooth.

“I give them as presents. I use them for bets, you know when another person wishes to bet a little something, you know for a Brooklyn point as opposed to a Wisconsin issue,” Schumer mentioned, holding up the report and 6 mouth watering cheesecake slices. “So I say to the New York Write-up and some others, guilty as billed. I appreciate Junior’s cheesecake. It is the most effective cheesecake in the environment. It is my guilty satisfaction.”

The items ended up procured concerning 2012 and 2016, like just one for a bet on the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers 2008 NFC championship game when the Junior’s cheesecake went up in opposition to a block of Wisconsin cheddar.

A New York Write-up assessment identified that at the present rate of $43.95 for the traditional simple cheesecake, his office acquired 196 in five many years.

Schumer’s business office confirmed to CNN that taxpayer funds was not made use of to pay out for the cheesecakes.

Junior’s, which costs its dessert as “The World’s Most Magnificent Cheesecake,” has two places in Manhattan and 1 in Brooklyn.