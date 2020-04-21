Schumer predicts passage of the United States coronavirus funding bill

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Congress is moving toward a fourth-generation coronavirus relief bill that is expected to raise $ 450 billion, according to Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, saying all major provisions have been agreed. , and the Trump administration has signed a national test strategy.

“I believe we have a deal, and I believe we will pass it by this afternoon at 4 p.m. (2000 GMT),” Schumer told CNN.

He said the package would include a lot of money for small businesses and hospitals as well as a testing strategy that would help states lift broad stay-at-home orders and advisers intended to slow down. the spread of potentially deadly respiratory disease.

“We need a national approach, as the governors say, to get the kinds of tests done, to get the contact monitoring, to make the trials free,” Schumer said. He said President Donald Trump – who talks about the trial as largely a state responsibility – agreed with it “and that it is in the proposal.”

Republicans and Democrats have been fighting for more than a week in what will be included in the fourth installment of the financial stimulus intended to ease the economic downturn of a pandemic that has killed more than 42,000 Americans.

There was no immediate announcement of a deal, however, from the Republican side. Republicans control the Senate, and aides support that deal without making that announcement.

One deal would end a stalemate with Trump’s request to add to a small business loan program. Congress instituted the program last month as part of a $ 2.3 trillion economic coronavirus economic plan, but it has run out of money.

Some of the details of the new package appeared Monday. It is expected to include at least $ 300 billion for a small business payroll program and a separate provision of $ 50 billion for another small business disaster loan facility.

Addressing concerns that the previous law would greatly benefit larger, better-connected small businesses, Schumer said $ 125 billion of small business package funding would go to “mom and pop” and minority-owned stores.

There will be $ 75 billion for hospitals, he said. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Monday that the plan would include $ 25 billion for the trial.

But Schumer said Republicans have refused to send more money to state and local governments.

If the Republican-majority Senate passed the bill Tuesday, it could move to the Democratic majority House once Thursday, House leaders said. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell and Lisa Lambert; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Scott Malone and Jonathan Oatis)