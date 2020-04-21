Schumer says he’s reached a deal to boost SME loans in the Senate

WASHINGTON — Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer Tuesday announced an interim relief package to help Congress’s Democratic and Trump administrations mitigate the economic impact of the Coronavirus pandemic after weeks of stalemate between the Senate Democratic and Republican parties. Announced that the agreement has been reached. Mr Schumer said the Senate could approve the measure later Tuesday.

“There are still some points and we need to cross, but we have a contract, and I believe we will pass it today,” Schumer said in an interview with CNN. He and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said they had negotiated with Mark Meadows, White House Chief of Staff, and Treasury Secretary Stephen Munutin, on a “midnight” phone call.

“I know Munutin and Meadows had a good relationship with Maconnell’s leaders and the president while doing this, so I think we certainly have a contract,” the Senate said. Schumer said, with reference to Mitch McConnell, the majority leader.

The Senate has a pro forma session on Tuesday, and the bill may be unanimously approved. The Democratic Party earlier this month claimed it had blocked an additional $ 250 billion in funding for its Paycheck Protection Program [PPP], and wasn’t enough to support hospitals, state governments, and local governments.

A senior White House adviser told CBS News on Tuesday morning that the general framework of the deal is well understood on all sides, but the final details on coronavirus testing funding have yet to be set out. I will. Schumer said the agreement would also include funding for the National Coronavirus Testing Program, a major demand from the Democratic Party.

The deal also includes providing loans to SMEs and expanding funding for PPPs that were short on funds last week. The final price remains unknown, but Monday negotiators focused on allocating an additional $ 310 billion to the program.

Schumer said the $ 125 billion PPP fund was specifically designated to support bankless, rural, and ethnically owned companies. He also said the deal would include $ 75 billion in additional assistance for hospitals.

Governor and Democratic lawmakers argue that the previous three coronavirus rescue packages were not enough to support states and provinces. Schumer said the transitional bill does not specifically include assistance to make up for the state’s loss of income, but the White House promised to give the state the flexibility to use already approved funds. Added.

Democratic leaders said they would like to work on helping the state with a fourth major legislative package to respond to the economic consequences of the coronavirus.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Monday that hospitals, schools and local governments would cut state aid by 20 percent if the federal government did not include additional funding in the next coronavirus package. Cuomo will meet with President Trump today at the White House.

Senate Heuer, the leader of the House of Representatives, sent a note to his colleagues, letting them know that if the Senate passed Tuesday, the House could meet on Thursday to adopt legislation. Heuer said he expects Republicans to block the option to approve the bill in a statement vote. This means that a quorum of members must be present to pass the legislation by a recorded vote.

The House is also expected to consider a change in rules that will allow remote voting by proxy. This means that members can vote on behalf of their colleagues.

Alan He, Nancy Cordes, and Paula Reid contributed to this report.

