Schumer unveils GOP’s latest apology on removal witnesses

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) put aside the growing argument among Republicans against calling witnesses during President Donald Trump’s recall trial on Friday.

Some Republican senators, after delaying a vote on whether to call witnesses at trial until opening hearing week, now declare that calling witnesses would result in a court battle lasting several months and is therefore impractical, given Trump’s threat to invoke executive privilege to prevent administration officials from testifying.

“They said,” Don’t do it now, listen to the arguments and do it. “And now they’re saying” We don’t have enough time to do it, “said Schumer at a press conference on Friday.

“Talk about talking on both sides of your mouth.”

House Democrats chose not to pursue a court battle to force documents and testimony from key administration witnesses after many abided by Trump’s order not to cooperate with the recall investigation from the room. Instead, they added a second indictment, Congressional Obstruction.

In the Senate, Schumer reiterated on Friday, summons to testify would be different from those issued by the House: they would necessarily be bipartisan – four Republican votes are necessary to complete the Democratic caucus for a majority in the Senate – and signed by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, John Roberts, who presides over the trial.

“Those subject to these subpoenas should comply,” said Schumer. And if they fail to do so, he added later, “they would be subject to very rapid judicial review given the urgency and the challenges of an impeachment trial”.

Schumer also pointed to John Bolton, the former national security adviser, who is no longer a member of the Trump administration.

“He is not part of the executive, so executive privilege cannot be used against him,” said Schumer.

There is also a simple route, said Schumer. Republicans should “go tell the president not to invoke executive privilege.” It is he who delays it. “