Schumer urges all ministry watchdogs to investigate reprisals by whistleblowers

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Monday asked 74 inspectors general, including the Defense Department IG, to investigate retaliation against whistleblowers after President Donald Trump obtained the witness key to removal Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman was expelled from the National Security Council last week.

“Although LTC Vindman respected his oath to protect and defend our Constitution by courageously stepping forward to tell the truth, he was violently attacked by the president and forced to threaten his safety and that of his family,” wrote Schumer in his letter. watchdogs. “These attacks are part of a pattern of dangerous and growing reprisals against those who report wrongdoing in order to find themselves targeted by the president and subjected to his anger and retribution.”

The Democratic leader then described his “essential role” in protecting whistleblowers.

He therefore asked that the GIs therefore investigate “all cases of reprisals” against those who denounce “presidential faults” at the offices of the IGs or in Congress.

Schumer also asked everyone to provide Congress with the latest date that department staff were made aware of whistleblowers ‘legal rights, as well as written certification confirming GIs’ commitment to protect whistleblowers. alert.

“It is up to you that whistleblowers like LTC Vindman – and others who put their lives on the line to protect our freedoms – are protected to do what we hope and expect of those who serve our country when they are called: tell the truth, “he wrote.

Vindman was escorted from the White House on Friday, several months after providing crucial testimony to Chamber recall investigators on Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine to announce an investigation into Joe Biden.

Trump continued to attack Vindman after his ouster, putting the recipient’s military title Purple Heart in quotation marks and calling him “very insubordinate.”

The White House warned of “retaliation” after the Republican Senate majority voted to acquit Trump during the recall trial.

Read Schumer’s letter below: