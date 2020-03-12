sci-fi epic relies on the absence of the throne television

If you are a fan of Westworld – ambitious sci-fi epic HBO – you will already know how it can be frustrating. In a world where intelligent robots fight to take control of the destiny of the gloomy, exploited people, the first and second seasons, it was sometimes difficult to trace. Presidents Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan used several terms tightened to crank its futuristic yarn, but often it is not mentioned much later viewers. As you might expect, fans of fantasy, which switched from season Game of Thrones, not addicted. The last series, in particular, has been published on the Internet for those who called it incomprehensible characters and storylines – dirty. Fortunately for them, the third season disables superskladany story in favor of a more linear approach.

Aaron Paul of the season “Westworld” 3. Credit: HBO

Quick update for the uninitiated (and those who lost earlier). After spending the first 20 episodes, which were captured in the title theme park – the utopia of the wild west, where the rich people kill, maim, and have sex with ultra-realistic cars – some of the “masters” have escaped. Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood), the architect of the jailbreak, determined to take revenge on humanity overthrown human society and take the throne for himself. Meanwhile, a former employee of the park itself and the “host” Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) is in walking mainly on everyone. Maeve (Thandie Newton) – another smart bot that experienced a feeling – is now in Warworld, nearby park with a different historical theme (Nazi-occupied Europe). But is it really where thinks there is?

Located largely in the metropolis Blade Runner style – complete with flying cars – a batch of new episodes of great benefit by pressing on the side of human movement. Before the dusty dunes Westworld start doing monotonous – only so many times you can walk through the desert and wonder if the other natknitsesya strewn Skeleton cave. But a gift to explore another world, we get some much-needed new characters.

Jeffrey Wright returns to the role of Bernard. Credit: HBO

Aaron Paul ( “Breaking Bad Fame”) – perhaps the most important new addition. He plays Caleb builder, a former military man who suffers from PTSD, who wanders on the radar Dolores. Meanwhile, a mysterious business tycoon Seryakov (played with typical French pretentiousness Vincent Cassel) is determined to track down Dolores. She deftly uncover all the illegal data, Westworld kept on their customers – and Kesel wants to use statistics to strengthen its control over society. Other new faces – Len Waite, who is an agent of the criminal underworld of the city, and the star 10 “Cloverfield Lane” John Gallagher Jr. in the role of Liam Dempsey Jr., the son of a very rich and very well-known venture capitalist.

As a result of the influx of additional talent, Westworld did everything I had hoped, and all mixed up. Now that Bernard, Dolores and Maeve went in search of things, the story has been divided into three equally absorbing part. They, of course, overlap, but the difference between this season and the other is that they all occur simultaneously. Here there are a lot more action – and none of them have no or too cunning checkers players defeated the Native Americans. Rifles Frontier era replaced by guns in the style of James Bond and spy devices, and rigid gang grouped by ethnicity. Compared to the 007 did not stop there. The main characters spend a lot of time pikayuchy at the corners to avoid the accuracy of sniper shots – and the character of Caleb feels the psychological anxiety, strong and silent type, all traits that Daniel Craig is formed in a long-standing franchise.

Lena White plays a mysterious agent of the criminal underworld. Credit: HBO

Elsewhere, the show retains its ability to learn very relevant topics. A series of “big data” and corporations who abuse their power. Focusing on the insidious Serac Cassell – and a high-tech system, which he directs, which can predict the future of anyone on the basis of the algorithm – Westworld, Season 3, says, that in the digital world of free will, whether we have it, and at what cost? Deep things, especially if you followed the attack on Cambridge Analytica last year.

Thus, the first impressions from the latest severe episodes. They are easier to understand, admire the new and innovative ways, and modern place very exciting. Seriously, with the introduction of the Los Angeles (and to a lesser extent Singapore) Westworld does a great application for the title of the most beautiful shows on television. That’s fine. But, despite all the improvements, you can not feel that the property HBO has lost something special. Each section is still slowly unwinds, and there are several turns – the sudden realization that overturn viewers understanding of history on its head. But they are less likely than before. Part of what made Westworld so implacable, was that fans could never get away from the game. Drink a cup of tea, and you will be scratching your head with confusion in the rest of the series. Sometimes art requires that you invest in is a bit of himself – and in an era of rapid vypravak iPhone-games and the TV with the real reality, that’s not bad.

For the most part, the third season of Westworld – is a fun, exciting ride on dystapskim rich landscape, which should return some former fans back into the fold. If the game Of Thrones is finally over, and many of us go into a period of isolation caused by a coronavirus, HBO, may just convert your most expensive show in the ratings magnet.

Three season premiere “Westworld” on Monday, March 16, at 2 am on Sky Atlantic. It will be repeated in 21 hours