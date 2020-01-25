Science 3000-year-old Egyptian mummy reproduced in 3D printing

Scientists have revealed how the voice of a mummified Egyptian priest who lived 3,000 years ago would have sounded if he had three-dimensionally printed out his vocal apparatus.

The team was able to accurately reproduce a single note that sounds a bit like a long, upset “meh” without the “m”.

David Howard, one of the academics behind the project, describes it as an incident between the vowels in the English words “bed” and “bad”.

“The sound you hear is the sound of his vocal tract in the position he is in the sarcophagus,” said Howard, a professor of electrical engineering at the Royal Holloway, University of London.

Howard has already reproduced the voices of living people, including his own, using the same method and found that the sounds produced were very realistic. However, this is the first time that the technique has been applied to human remains. The results were published in Scientific Reports on Thursday.

The mummy of Nesyamun is exhibited in the Leeds City Museum. (Leeds museums and galleries)

The team chose the mummy of the Egyptian priest Nesyamun from the Leeds City Museum in Great Britain because the soft tissue in the neck and vocal tract was fairly intact. Your technique doesn’t work on bone remnants.

The team brought the mummy to the Leeds General Infirmary, where she underwent a CT scan in 2016 to take all necessary measurements to reproduce the vocal tract that curves from the larynx to the lips.

Computer software was then used to identify the airways that were three-dimensionally printed using plastic similar to that used to make Lego bricks. The printed airway was then connected to a special loudspeaker and an artificial larynx, which is commonly used for electronic speech output, through which the sound is played. What came out was the vowel sound.

Howard warns that the tone they reproduced is just the tone of his voice and the Egyptian priest does not really speak – although this could potentially revolutionize the way we relate to the past in the future.

3-D printed voice section from Nesyamun. (Scientific reports)

“It is in fact not a sound that he would probably have ever made in practice because most of his tongue is not there,” he told CNN.

Nesyamun’s tongue muscles had dissolved and the tongue plays a key role in the language. It changes the sounds we can make, Howard said. It is believed that he died in his mid-50s and had badly worn teeth and gum disease.

The project came about by chance when Howard discussed with a former collaborator and co-author of this paper, John Schofield of the University of York, about his work that reproduces the voices of living people.

“He looked at me and said, ‘I’m an archaeologist. Could this be used for remains?'”

Howard said he would also like to try to reproduce the Lindow man’s vocal tract, whose 2000-year-old remains were found in a peat bog in Cheshire, northern England, in 1984.

“We could go to any other mummy that is in the right state of conservation, and if we had permission, we could do the same thing.”

Howard also hopes to be able to conduct a second phase of research into Nesyamun’s vocal tract, which could result in his singing being reproduced as he did in his role as a writer and priest during the reign of Pharaoh Ramses XI. Would have done. His voice was an integral part of his ritual duties, which involved speaking, singing and singing.

The mummy underwent a CT scan as part of the study at the Leeds General Infirmary. (Leeds museums and galleries)

According to Howard, the team’s Egyptian scholars were familiar with the phonetics and music of the songs. “In principle, we could make him make other noises and we could start reproducing parts of what he actually sang.” To this end, Howard said he would use computer software to build the tongue based on the average for a vocal tract of this size.

“Give him a reasonable language, then we can move the entire vocal tract with the knowledge of language production. This is doable, although we cannot make it so easy at the moment.”

In the meantime, the intonation made with Nesyamun’s voice tract will likely be part of the Nesyamun exhibition at the Leeds City Museum. His body and coffin are the museum’s star artifacts and have been on permanent display there for almost 200 years.

The authors of the study also suggested that they could be used to inspire and delight some of the 1 million annual visitors to the well-preserved temple of Karnak in Egypt, where Nesyamun would have performed his duties.

“The synthesis of its vocal function enables us to make direct contact with ancient Egypt by listening to a sound from a vocal tract that has not been heard in over 3,000 years,” the newspaper said.