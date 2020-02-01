Science and social media identified a new Aurora in Finland

Finland is a popular place to watch the Northern Lights, as shown here.

If you think of the Northern Lights – or Aurora Borealis – you might consider the term somewhat monolithic. However, it turns out that there is a much larger aurora taxonomy that is used by those who have studied the phenomena up close. There are a variety of aurors with different patterns and behaviors. And it turns out that there are some types of aurors that are not yet seen by human eyes.

When Sabrina Imbler wrote to Atlas Obscura, she examined the means by which a particular Aurora was first documented. The article looks at the work of Minna Palmroth, a scientist and researcher who recently published a guide on the Aurora visible from Finland. Palmroth contacted members of a Finnish Facebook group called Aurora Stalkers and asked them to document the different types of Aurora they encountered.

The group’s work resulted in the photos in the guidebook – but it also led to something unexpected.

A few members of the Facebook group noticed that the aurora they were photographing didn’t match anything in the book. They turned to Palmroth, who asked them to document the phenomenon in more detail. How did they differ from the norm?

Most aurors appear like a bright arc that falls across the sky, but these waves spread outward from the aurora in finger-like rays. The civil scientists have shaped the new lights “dunes” because they look almost like sand dunes in a lime-green desert.

Imbler writes that the result of all this photography was proof that this was actually something new. She writes that “Palmroth’s team of researchers has successfully established that it is actually a new form of the phenomenon.”

For some, Aurora is a beautiful sight in the night sky. For others, they are evidence of atmospheric activity that could help us better understand the planet. As this discovery shows, there is still a lot to discover.

