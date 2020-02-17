[science-museum-are-living:-updates-as-west-london-museum-evacuated-following-‘incident’]

The Science Museum has been evacuated adhering to experiences of a ‘security incident’.
An emergency concept was performed as a result of the building’s tannoys
Hundreds of visitors were ushered out on to the West London streets surrounding the museum.
In accordance to witnesses the London Hearth Brigade is in attendance.
A single witness at the scene said: “A fireplace evacuation from the Science Museum in 50 percent term on a wet day. Individuals team are made of metal, never envy their position suitable now! They are offering their jackets, bringing calmness and kindness, fantastic people today of science.”
A further said: “”An alarm sounded telling absolutely everyone to locate the closest exit owing to an incident. Folks panicking obviously.”
Evacuated crowds are milling about exterior the museum.
LFB have been contacted for remark.
The Science Museum has now reopened
The Science Museum has now reopened. Lots of many thanks for your endurance. All ticket holders for precise presents can re-ebook by calling 020 7942 4000 or by means of any ticket desk in the museum.
The Science Museum was evacuated as a ‘precaution’
A spokesperson for the Science Museum mentioned: “We have evacuated the museum as a precaution and will re-open up shortly. Thank you for your patience.”
Where by it took place:
Update from the London Fire Brigade
A spokesperson for the London Fireplace Brigade said: “We had been called to the Science Museum in South Kensington to a scent of burning at 15.14pm.
“Fire teams attended and the problem was underneath command by 15.21pm.”
What we know so much:
- People to the Science Museum in South Kensington have been evacuated
- London Fire Brigade are in attendance
- Website visitors are not becoming explained to what prompted the evacuation