[science-museum-are-living:-updates-as-west-london-museum-evacuated-following-‘incident’]

The Science Museum has been evacuated adhering to experiences of a ‘security incident’.

An emergency concept was performed as a result of the building’s tannoys

Hundreds of visitors were ushered out on to the West London streets surrounding the museum.

In accordance to witnesses the London Hearth Brigade is in attendance.

A single witness at the scene said: “A fireplace evacuation from the Science Museum in 50 percent term on a wet day. Individuals team are made of metal, never envy their position suitable now! They are offering their jackets, bringing calmness and kindness, fantastic people today of science.”

A further said: “”An alarm sounded telling absolutely everyone to locate the closest exit owing to an incident. Folks panicking obviously.”

Evacuated crowds are milling about exterior the museum.

LFB have been contacted for remark.

