Scientists are researching genetically modified hot tomatoes

Loading...

Tomatoes aren’t hot – but a group of scientists are working to change that.

Gaurav Dhwaj Khadka / Creative Commons

As anyone who has ever eaten a tomato knows, they are not the spiciest fruits, nor are they spicy at all. There are many tomato dishes that give the heat a little boost, but generally this happens through other factors – whether adding spices or adding peppers or any other ingredient. But what if all of this could change? What if science could produce a spicy tomato?

Based on a new report from Discover, this day could soon be ahead. Nathaniel Scharping writes that researchers have researched genetically modified tomatoes to come closer to another type of plant with which they have a common ancestor: peppers.

The two diverged around 19 million years ago, which wasn’t evolutionarily long ago, and the recent sequencing of the tomato genome revealed that they actually still have the genetic framework for the production of capsaicin.

For curious people, capsaicin is the connection that makes paprika hot. And, as Scharping writes, there are good reasons to change tomatoes in this way than just having the means: Tomatoes are much easier to grow than peppers, which opens up numerous opportunities for agriculture.

Scharping writes that scientists are still researching the full spectrum of what might be needed to alter the tomato’s genetic material, “with the aim of finding the full way.” Scoville scale than ever.

However, the world is full of stories of what can go wrong when science reaches its limits. Fortunately, there has never been such a warning for tomatoes – oh wait.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kj2uvp-rNyo [/ embed]

Maybe we have reached a state where art is imitated. Or maybe we are preparing spicy tomato sauce that is so much easier to prepare.

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.

Read the full story at Discover