Scientists call for federal government action on climate change

Scientists are calling on the federal government to tackle climate change, as Parliament meets for the first time this year and after a summer of devastating bushfires. In a signed statement, 250 scientists with climate, fire and meteorological expertise call for urgent action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Australia and to participate constructively in international agreements.

“This summer’s thick, suffocating smoke mist is nothing compared to Australia’s smoke protection policy,” said University of New South Wales climate researcher Professor Katrin Meissner in a statement today.

Members of the Goulburn Valley Strike Force RFS monitor the Clear Range Bushfire near Colinton, NSW. (AAP)

“We need a clear, impartial way to reduce Australia’s total greenhouse gas emissions, in line with the scientific knowledge and commitment of our leaders, to work towards meaningful global action to tackle climate change.”

Scientists warn that the increase in fires is only part of a deadly equation, which suggests that the effects are faster, stronger, and more regular.

Heat waves on land and in the oceans are longer, hotter and more common.

Australian National University climate researcher Professor Nerilie Abram said the letter was the result of despair when scientists witnessed the deadly fire season.

“Scientists have been warning policymakers for decades that climate change would worsen Australia’s fire risk, and yet these warnings have been ignored,” said Professor Abram.

Forest fire damage can be seen near Tambo Crossing on the Great Alpine Road in the Victorian Highlands. (AAP)

According to Oxfam, the government must demonstrate that it fully understood the lessons learned from this “terrible” bushfire season.

“Despite the scientific evidence and the extreme weather we live in – bushfires, hailstorms, and droughts – the government has still failed to follow through and take action to address the root causes of the crisis,” said Oxfam CEO Lyn Morgain said in a statement.

She said Australian politics needed to dramatically strengthen emissions reduction targets and go beyond fossil fuels.

“The government’s narrow focus on adaptation and resilience just doesn’t go far enough,” she said.

She said Australia could exercise great authority and leverage globally.

New South Wales Greens Senator David Shoebridge speaks to the media at Manly Local Court. Sen Shoebridge is accused of protesting outside Kirribilli House to support urgent action against the climate crisis. (AAP)

“If we set a good example and immediately reinforce our own emissions reduction commitments and link our own crisis to those that are escalating worldwide, we could be a great catalyst for stronger international action.”