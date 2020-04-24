The asteroid near Earth this week seems to be sticking with coronavirus weakening the response.

Researchers at the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico followed a long-distance asteroid route named 1998 OR2 and when they noticed interesting aspects of space, they could not help but find similar design to special protective equipment.

“Small topographical features such as the hills and slopes of the 1998 OR2 asteroids are scientifically impressive,” Anne Virkki, president of Planetary Radar at the observatory, said in a statement here at the University of Central Florida. “But since we all think about COVID-19, it looks like 1998 OR2 remember wearing a mask.”

Asteroid 1998 OR2 is expected to cross the globe at a distance of 3.9 million miles, which is still valuable for research purposes.

“Although this asteroid has not been expected to impact Earth, it is important to understand the nature of these types of substances in order to improve the technologies of the disaster,” Virkki said.

Although we will not harm the world, the rock is still in a “special class of asteroids near Earth.”

The PHO is larger than 500 meters and reaches orbit within 5 million kilometers, the statement said.

In the future, however, asteroids can cause problems, which is why a team of scientists is working closely with them.

“By 2079, the 1998 OR2 asteroid will pass Earth approximately 3.5 times closer than this year, so it’s important to know its orbit,” said researcher Flaviane Venditti.

At present, the remote sensing of the 1998 OR2 asteroid is out of this world.