Scientists developing saliva test ‘to detect coronavirus immediately’

Scientists from the Catalan Institute of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology at work (PA)

Scientists say a saliva test that instantly detects coronavirus using lasers may be available during the year.

Scientists are developing a laser sensor that can detect disease at the earliest point of infection with saliva or a nasal swab within a few minutes.

They say a non-invasive optical demonstration biosensor will detect Covid-19 in humans as soon as it enters the body.

The research team, which has already created six working laboratory demonstrators for other applications, says the technology still needs further adaptation and testing, but may be available in a year’s time.

Originally developed to search for bacterial infections or cancer biomarkers, the detector uses photonics – a technology that manipulates light – to identify infections in patients with a small amount of virus.

The research team says the technology still needs further adaptation and testing, but may be available next year at the latest. (ANNUALLY)

Researchers say that real-time high-specific diagnosis from a low concentration sample is more reliable than a coronavirus rapid test kit, a ‘finger prick’ that detects if a person has had coronavirus before and has recovered since.

Calling themselves CONVAT and coordinated at ICN2 – the Catalan Institute of Nanosciences and Nanotechnologies in Spain – the researchers tested the demonstrators on patient samples provided by hospitals in Spain.

Project coordinator, Professor Laura Lechuga said: “Due to thousands of deaths around the world, we urgently need a new rapid test kit that is accurate, very sensitive, non-invasive and cheap to produce.

“We are currently integrating the entire apparatus in a portable 25 x 15 x 25 cm box with tablet control.

“Currently, our detector is user-friendly, and preparation requires only specialized technical knowledge and can be widely used by family doctors or nurses to examine patients.

“Our nanosensor is able to detect RNA strands that will fully identify the new coronavirus.”

A laser sensor test can detect coronavirus at the earliest point of infection with saliva or a nasal swab within a few minutes. (ANNUALLY)

The team works around the clock to develop a test (PA)

The chairman of the Photonics21 Healthcare working group, Dr. Jurgen Popp, said: “The CONVAT team is working around the clock to develop a rapid, non-invasive coronavirus test.

“The ability to quickly detect this terrible virus will contribute to global efforts to combat 2019-nCoV and highlight the success of photonic and light technologies.”

Scientists, funded under the Horizon 2020 program, the European Commission’s research, began work on the detector in early March in response to a pandemic.





Coronavirus latest news and updates