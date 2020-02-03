Scientists discovered a weed compound that could be 30 times stronger than THC

A newly discovered cannabis compound has been shown in the laboratory to be 30 times more effective than THC, the most widely studied psychoactive compound in marijuana.

It is unclear whether the new cannabinoid called Tetrahydrocannabiphorol or THCP provides 30 times the THC level or even a higher value.

Italian scientists also discovered a second previously unknown compound called CBDP. It appears to be a cousin of CBD, the medical compound known for its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and antispasmodic effects.

The discoveries were recently published in Nature, Scientific Reports.

The compounds were isolated and identified from the Italian medical cannabis strain FM2 using mass spectrometry and metabolomics. These are methods for finding the basic chemicals of a sample or a molecule.

The authors assessed THCP’s ability to bind to human cannabinoid receptors found in the endocannabinoid system by sending the connection to a laboratory to be tested in a tube.

The task of the endocannabinoid system is to keep our body in homeostasis or balance. It regulates everything from sleep to appetite to inflammation and pain. When a person smokes marijuana, THC overwhelms the endocannabinoid system by attaching to cannabinoid receptors and impairing their ability to communicate between neurons.

THCP bound strongly to both receptors – 33 times more than THC and 63 times more than another compound called THCV. The finding led the authors to ask whether THCP could explain why Some particularly potent cannabis strains have a stronger effect than can only be explained by the presence of THC.

“This means that these compounds have a higher affinity for the receptors in the human body,” said Dr. Cinzia Citti, lead author of the research and postdoctoral researcher in life sciences at the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia in Italy. “In cannabis strains in which THC is present in very low concentrations, we can assume that the presence of another, more active cannabinoid can explain these effects.”

The role of alkyl side chains

The alkyl side chain is the driving force behind the effects of a cannabinoid on humans. For most of the nearly 150 cannabis compounds, including THC, the chain is only five atoms long, the authors said.

However, THCP has a seven-atom chain, which means that in its natural form it has outperformed the effectiveness of THC.

According to the authors, a cannabinoid with more than five atoms has never been reported as naturally occurring. In addition, most of them have not been isolated or characterized because they pose a challenge.

“The challenge is that isolation, especially with rare sources, can take a long time,” said Dr. Jane Ishmael, Associate Professor at the College of Pharmacy at Oregon State University. “I have the impression that these products were available in small quantities, so it is a surprise to find the natural products of a cannabis plant that we have known about for a long time.”

Possible effects on humans

CBD has mainly been the focus of studies on the health benefits of cannabis. However, since THCP appears to be more binding and effective, the authors believe that there are potential health benefits.

The results could enable the production of cannabis extracts for targeted physical effects. Further tests using the study methods could promote the discovery and identification of new compounds, the authors said.

“There are other minor cannabinoids and traces in the plant that are difficult to study, but isolation can help us assess the potential impact,” said Ishmael.

“In the past, many of our medicines were derived or inspired from natural products. New compounds that bind with very high affinity give scientists a new probe for the life sciences. “