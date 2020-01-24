Scientists discovered four new species that are walking

Some sharks are walking. Just not the creepy ones.

While great whites haunt the deep, walking sharks are content to scurry in the shallows.

They have been walking or near them for at least nine million years.

The Leopard Epaulette Shark is a bamboo shark species from the shallow ocean in the Milne Bay region in the east of Papua New Guinea. (Mark V. Erdmann)

They are also evolutionary superstars: migratory sharks could be the youngest sharks on earth.

Shark scientists have spent years studying the DNA of the only known walking shark species to estimate when they evolved. They found four new species while they were there.

The youngest species could have developed less than 2 million years ago.

And by evolutionary standards, this is new – and a major contradiction to the widespread belief that sharks develop slowly.

“The discovery proves that modern sharks have remarkable evolutionary stamina and can adapt to environmental changes,” said Mark Erdmann, co-author and vice president of Conservation International for marine programs in the Asia-Pacific region.

Sharks are older than dinosaurs and have ruled the seas for 400 million years (the oldest dinosaur fossil is considered 240 million years old by comparison).

The fact that sharks do not develop until 399 million years later is remarkable.

The sharks “run” on their fins along the ocean floor. (Mark V. Erdmann)

How they go and where they do it

Migratory sharks, also known as epaulette sharks, run on their muscular fins to look for small fish along flat reefs and sea grass.

It’s behavior that is partially driven by changing sea levels and changing landscapes, which ultimately led to most of the nine known species settling – East Indonesia and neighboring islands, New Guinea and parts of Australia.

Based on differences in shark DNA, the scientists created estimated evolution timelines.

They found that migratory sharks split off from their evolutionary relatives about nine million years ago.

During the mass extinction, carpet sharks, including migratory sharks, were among the “most affected” animals, the researchers wrote.

The sea level rose and the sea temperature dropped, causing the sharks to migrate to warmer waters.

Researchers said sharks off the Australian coast “took a ride” on moving tectonic plates to New Guinea.

When the plates stopped moving, the country settled and created obstacles to the migration of the species.

This could be the reason why the shark’s habitat rarely overlaps, they wrote.

Hope for the future of the migratory sharks

Erdman said the group hoped that their research could encourage conservationists to put some of the sharks on the IUCN Red List, a global directory of endangered species based on how little is known about them.

“Worldwide recognition of the need to protect walking sharks will help them thrive and benefit marine ecosystems and local communities from the sharks’ value as a tourist asset,” he said.

“It is important that local communities, governments and the international community continue to work to establish marine protected areas so that the biodiversity of our ocean can continue to thrive.”