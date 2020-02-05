Scientists drill into the earth’s crust to predict the future of the planet

Last month, a team of scientists in the ocean south of New Zealand examined the end of the dinosaurs and tried to predict the future.

They dissolved the history of the earth and produced sections of sediment and rock under the South Pacific. With these samples, scientists are examining some of our long-standing and most pressing questions: What happened after the dinosaurs? What happens to life when the planet warms up or cools down dramatically? Can millions of years of Earth history tell us where we’re going?

The JOIDES Resolution, a 41-year-old ex-oil drilling vessel, has been the community’s main ship for deep sea drilling for decades. (AAP)

The abyss can contain the answers

“The way the oceans work, the environment, and the Earth’s climate are captured in the sediments,” said Anthony Koppers, a professor of marine geology at Oregon State University.

Drill under the sediment on the ocean floor and you’ll hit the oceanic crust. One advantage of drilling into the oceanic crust is that it is approximately seven kilometers thick while being much thicker on land, Koppers explained. This allows scientists to try closer to the Earth’s mantle.

“They are learning how the world works on a planetary level,” he added.

“There is a fundamental question about the origin of life on Earth and then (through) expansion to any other planet.”

Scientific ocean drilling began in the late 1950s and early 1960s with the Mohole project, an attempt by the United States to drill to the bottom of the crust. It did not come up close – it drilled 183 meters – and to date it is 3,250 meters that the Japanese ship Chikyu drilled from a scientific ship under the seabed in 2019.

The re-entry cone of hole U1536E is used in the moon pool. (Thomas Ronge & IODP)

The moon shot to pierce to the top coat is still far away, but Koppers warned against a fixation on the numbers game: “Drilling a deep hole – that is not so interesting. We can answer that.”

Ocean drilling has provided evidence for the theory of plate tectonics (the movement of the plates that surround the rocky outer layer of the earth); revealed that the Arctic once had a subtropical climate; discovered frozen methane hydrate, a flammable ice; microbial life found deep under the ocean floor.

“We only broke off on the very, very top surface,” he said.

“Over the past 50 years, we’ve gradually had a bit more insight, and in fact it has caused far more questions than answers.”

Now Koppers and the scientific ocean drilling community are laying the foundation for a literal breakthrough.

So far, the Japanese ship Chikyu has drilled 3,250 meters deep in 2019. (AP / AAP)

“Every paleoceanographer dreams of this”

The JOIDES Resolution, a 41-year-old ex-oil drilling vessel, has been the community’s main ship for deep sea drilling for decades.

The resolution’s last mission, which conducted research for the International Ocean Discovery Program (IODP), hovered over the Campbell Plateau south of New Zealand.

Among the 118 employees were Laura Haynes, sedimentologist and postdoc at Rutgers University, and Elizabeth Sibert, specialist in physical properties and junior fellow at Harvard.

“Sailing on the JOIDES is something every paleoceanographer dreams of,” said Haynes. “I’ve been waiting for an opportunity … for almost 10 years,” added Sibert.

Working 30 days a week, seven days a week, was not a cruise for the 30 scientists at sea.

“There are no breaks, there are no port calls, there is no alcohol on board,” said Brad Clement, Director of Science Services at IODP.

Drilling is done every hour, with 9.5 meter core samples being pulled to the surface for immediate analysis. The kernels are then divided lengthways and kept in the refrigerator for further research.

According to Koppers, the ship can penetrate around seven kilometers of sediment in two months, although “you are lucky enough to make one kilometer through the harder crust”.

The team went far enough to find evidence of the Paleocene-Eocene thermal maximum, a global heating event that occurred about 55.5 million years ago, and Haynes said, “Our best analogue of anthropogenic climate change”.

Ms. Sibert said that part of the expedition’s mission was “to understand how life responds to major global changes, such as rapid global warming or cooling and mass extinctions.”

She has already been involved in a study of a mass extinction of dinosaurs that was released in early 2020 with 2012 extracted cores.

It found convincing evidence to support the theory that dinosaurs were wiped out after an asteroid was hit near the Yucutan in Mexico.

Ingrid Hendy (sedimentologist, University of Michigan, USA), Wei Yuan (paleomagnetist, Tongji University, China), Lindy Newman (Outreach Representative, USA) and Gabriella Kitch (specialist for physical properties, Northwestern University, USA) work at the sample table. (Yiming Yu & IODP)

In other places there are large gaps in knowledge. For example, how carbon dioxide interacts with the surface and coat, said Professor Koppers. Understanding the role the oceanic crust could play in future carbon sequestration could help determine.

One of the initiatives planned by the IODP for the next three decades is to explore the deep earth – the moon shot to hit the upper mantle is a goal.

Professor Koppers estimated that it would take “a year, if not more” to pierce seven kilometers of crust. Several locations, including one near Hawaii, are being discussed.

“The challenges at these depths are the high temperatures and the high pressure. Every time you try to pull out the pipe to change the bit, the hole closes again,” explains Clement.

“It could take 10 to 20 years for the technology to become available.”

But all of that will come. In the meantime, the resolution heads for a port loaded with a core of over 900 meters. Immediate discoveries by the crew will give way to the slow migration of research reviewed by experts.

Ms. Sibert said the team was excited to look into the beginning of the Cenozoic 66 million years ago after the “reset button” of the extinction of dinosaurs and the Eocene-Oligocene border became an integral part of Antarctica. “

“(We found) a number of things that we weren’t expecting,” she said.

“When drilling at sea, you only really know what you will get when it is on board.”