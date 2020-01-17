Scientists film chemical bonding, breaking

January 17 (UPI) – Everything depends on chemical bonds. Without chemical bonds, everything would fall apart. Still, scientists don’t quite understand how chemical bonds work.

For the first time, scientists have filmed the formation and breaking of chemical bonds. The breakthrough described in Science Advances this week promises scientists new insights into this fundamental atomic phenomenon.

The main reason that chemical bonds are not well understood is that the processes are so small. But atoms and their bonds are not only tiny, they are also unruly. Atoms don’t like to sit still.

Fortunately, a team of researchers from the UK and Germany found a way to capture atoms so that they could be imaged using technologies such as atomic force microscopy and scanning tunneling microscopy.

Nanocatalysts are carbon nanotubes, the hollow cylinders of which have a diameter that is just wide enough to capture individual molecules. These nanotubes act like test tubes.

“Nanotubes help us capture atoms or molecules and position them exactly where we want. In this case, we captured a pair of rhenium (re) atoms linked to Re2,” said study author Andrei Khlobystov, professor of chemistry at the University of Nottingham said in a press release. “Because rhenium has a high atomic number, it is easier to recognize in TEM than in lighter elements, so we can identify each metal atom as a dark point.”

So far, scientists have used electron beams to simultaneously image and stimulate atomic activity – to catalyze and record chemical reactions. The method is known as transmission electron microscopy, and for the latest research, scientists have used the technique to observe Re2 binding with carbon nanotubes.

“When we imaged these diatomic molecules using SALVE TEM with the correction of chromatic and spherical aberration according to the state of the art, we observed the dynamics of Re2 at the atomic level, which is adsorbed on the graphitic lattice of the nanotube, and found that the Bond length in Re2 in a row changes from discrete steps, “said Ute Kaiser, professor at Ulm University in Germany.

The imaging experiments showed a pair of Re2 atoms running across the surface of the nanotubes.

“It was surprisingly clear how the two atoms move in pairs, which clearly indicates a bond between them. The important thing is that the bond length changes as Re2 moves down the nanotube, indicating that the bond is dependent on the Environment around the atoms becomes stronger or weaker, “said the Ulm university researcher Kecheng Cao.

The recordings of the movements of the two atoms showed a series of vibrations when their bond was pulled apart. When the connection finally broke, the vibrations stopped. These observations on bond formation and breaking could help scientists better understand the magnetic, electronic, and catalytic properties of materials.

“As far as we know, this was the first time that the development, breaking and formation of bonds at the atomic level had been recorded on film. Electron microscopy is already becoming an analytical tool for determining the structure of molecules,” said Khlobystov. “We are now going beyond simple structural analysis and are working to understand the dynamics of individual molecules in real time.”