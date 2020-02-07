Scientists grow date palms from 2,000 year old seeds

Six different old date seedlings that have sprouted.

You’ve heard of the Dead Sea Scrolls, but what about the Dead Sea dates? No, this is not a hyper-local version of Hinge for those who live on a salt lake in the Middle East. In this case it is very literal. And although it may not be a Jurassic Park, it is still a story about restoring a long, calm life, albeit with a more stationary and less reptilian variant.

Dan Charles has history at NPR. It started with the work of Sarah Sallon, a doctor who works at the Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem. She became interested in traditional medicine and soon became interested in plants that she had read about in previous stories: “Like the famous date plantations on the Dead Sea 2000 years ago – described by Pliny; described by Josephus, the historian of the first century, ”she told NPR. These plants had long since disappeared, but some of their seeds had been found by archaeologists.

Sallon was able to acquire some of the seeds listed above. At some point a tree grew from one of these seeds. It is no small feat. Palm trees are not easy to grow. In particular, a date tree was created – which made things a bit more complicated.

In order for date trees to multiply, both male and female plants must participate. The first plant grown by Sallon and Company was “male”. More recently, Sallon and her colleagues have been able to grow several other plants from seeds unearthed in Qumran, including a pair of “female” dates. You may know Qumran as the place where the Dead Sea Scrolls were discovered, or because of their mention in a Bon Iver song.

What these scientists have done so far is a fascinating combination of science and archeology that helps to understand the past and increase the biodiversity of the present.

