Scientists have discovered a new dinosaur and named it MF “Reaper Of Death”

A decade ago, two Canadians found dinosaur bones as they walked along the beach. They alerted the Royal Tyrrell Museum, which immediately stored the find as T-Rex bones in their collection. Little did they know what they were sitting on was the goddamn it Reaper of Death,

The newly identified species is believed to be slightly smaller than its cousin, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, and would have lived 79 million years ago. It is the oldest family member on the continent.

At the time, it would have dominated the food chain in Canada, researchers expect to devour large herbivores such as Xenoceratops and Colepiocephale. The prey looks just as gnarled.

So researchers baptized it Thanatotheristes degrootorumAfter the Greek god of death Thanatos. They added “theristes”, Greek for “reaper,” to the end of the name because the name didn’t appear to be terrible enough.

“This animal would have been an imposing creature in the ecosystem it lived in, and it would most likely have been the predator of the top,” research group leader Jared Voris told CBC News. “It was really nice to have a name that embodies this kind of behavior.”

If that’s a tongue twister, you’re in luck. “The nickname is Thanatos,” Darla Zelenitsky told AFP.

The new discovery is actually a big deal. It is the first new family to be found in Canada in the past 50 years. Apex predators were less common than their prey, so it is believed that fewer species existed. Identifying Thanatos means that the members of this family were more diverse than expected.

