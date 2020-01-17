Scientists identify the release of energy that drives a number of solar flares

January 17 (UPI) – Scientists have pinpointed the explosive release of energy that powers a number of solar flares – a first.

The solar flares were originally recorded in 2017 by the Expanded Owens Valley Solar Array (EOVSA), a radio telescope operated by the New Jersey Institute of Technology.

While studying solar activity, the radio telescope discovered the emergence of a new region of magnetic energy next to an existing sun spot. The energy explosion sent extremely hot plasma from the sun’s atmosphere into space.

Recently, scientists re-examined the data collected by EOVSA and looked for unique patterns that were recorded in the microwave spectrum.

So far, scientists have only been able to investigate solar eruptions by examining the electromagnetic signatures registered in the photosphere, the white light of the sun. By examining the microwave spectrum on short time scales, the scientists were able to examine the movement of energy in the corona – at the foot of the solar flare.

The researchers published their groundbreaking research in Science this week.

“We were able to locate the most critical location for the release of magnetic energy in the corona,” said study author Gregory Fleishman, a respected research professor of physics at the NJIT Center for Solar-Resistant Research, in a press release. “These are the first images that capture the microphysics of a flare – the detailed chain of processes that run on small spatial and temporal scales and enable energy conversion.”

By measuring magnetic energy dissipation after the coronal explosion and then increasing the electric field, the scientists were able to use the energy conservation law to calculate the thermal and kinetic energy that shoots through the overheated plasma particles of a solar flare through the Sun’s upper atmosphere and out into space ,

The authors of the new study propose the same analytical techniques that they have used to characterize solar flares – combined with EOVSA’s technological capabilities – to investigate the origins of other powerful cosmic phenomena such as gamma-ray explosions.

The thirteen antennas that make up EOVSA can take pictures over a wide range of frequencies in extremely short periods of time.

“Microwave emission is the only mechanism that is sensitive to the coronal magnetic field environment, so the unique high-cadence spectral EOVSA microwave observations are key to enabling this discovery to make rapid changes in the magnetic field,” said Dale, co-author the study Gary, a respected professor of physics at the NJIT and director of EOVSA. “The measurement is possible because the high-energy electrons traveling in the coronal magnetic field emit their magnetically sensitive radiation predominantly in the microwave range.”

EOVSA instruments not only examine the local explosion of energy that drives solar flares, but can also be used to look at the strong shock waves that are thrown through space by coronal flares – a kind of analysis, the scientists can help understand solar radiation and its effects on the earth.

“The connection of the particles accelerated by flare to those accelerated by vibrations is an important aspect of our understanding of which events are harmless and which are a serious threat,” said Gary.