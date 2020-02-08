Scientists log the hottest measured temperature in Antarctica

February 8 (UPI) – Scientists measured the hottest temperature ever measured in Antarctica this week.

Scientists at the Argentine Esperanza research station with the country’s Servicio Meteorológico Nacional (SMN) said they had 65 degrees, exceeding the previous record of 63.5 degrees Fahrenheit in March 2015 at the same location.

# Antártida | Nuevo record of temperature ️ Este mediodía la base #Esperanza The temperature was registered at 18.3 ° C on Thursday (1961). There was a maximum temperature of 17.5 ° C on Thursday, March 24, 2015. No maximum temperature of … pic.twitter.com/rhKsPFytCb – SMN Argentina (@SMN_Argentina) February 6, 2020

The temperature records at the location date from 1961.

The World Meterological Organization announced on Friday that it would call a committee to confirm the results.

“Everything we’ve seen so far suggests a likely legitimate record, but we will of course begin formal evaluation of the record once we have the full data from SMN and the meteorological conditions surrounding the event,” said Randall Cerveny, WMO rapporteur for weather and extreme climates said.

According to the WMO, the Antarctic Peninsula is one of the regions with the fastest warming on the planet and has warmed by 37.4 degrees in the last 50 years.

This week, the European Union’s climate monitoring system reported that January 2020 was the hottest January ever, and earlier this year, the Copernicus Climate Change Service determined that 2019 was the second hottest year ever.