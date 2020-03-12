Scientists make the first step to work on a coronavirus vaccine, but it’s complicated – India News

Senior health ministry officials say it will take a year and a half to two years to produce a coronavirus vaccine. Officials also said the government has about one test kit available.

“Even if it is a vaccine, we need to understand that it will take at least one and a half years to two years with accelerated clinical trials and expedited approvals to actually be applied if successfully used on humans,” Dr. Ganga Ketkar, of India of the Medical Research Council (ICMR), he said at a news conference Thursday.

Further elaborating on the countermeasures the government has used to combat the spread of Covid-19, the cause of the disease with the new coronavirus, Dr. Ketkar said scientists have been able to isolate the virus.

“Coronaviruses are difficult to isolate. But our first isolation efforts were successful. We now have close to 11 coronavirus isolates available. This is a major prerequisite for any coronavirus-related research. Now that you have a virus, it’s safer to start from that base , not from the gene sequence and look at what epitopes should be – those who can develop anti-bodies more effectively – what are the regents they should use in vaccines, “said Dr. Ketkar.

“We also need to understand that even if you provide a vaccine to prevent infection, when the infection usually occurs, inflammation can occur. So if you really look at it, we have to consider the part that could take a long time and there could be potential dangers; the reality is, the virus is here. We must first try to prevent it as much as possible, contain it and wait for things to happen, “he added.

The government is working to win the war to combat the spread of the virus, which has affected more than 90 countries and infected more than one strain.

Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary of the Union Ministry of Health, said 52 testing facilities were located throughout the country and a total of 56 sampling centers were set up. “We already have about 1 lakh test kits available, additional test kits have already been ordered, and they are also being purchased,” he said.

“Fortunately, in India, we do not have any community transfers. We have only a few cases that came from outside and they primarily involved members of the immediate family, “Aggarwal added.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases across India, including foreign nationals, has increased to 73. Of these 73 individuals, 56 are Indian nationals. With 17 coronavirus positive cases, the highest number of cases in the country has been reported from Kerala.

Maharashtra reported 11 cases, while in Uttar Pradesh there were 10 positive cases including a foreigner, the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare shows.

The government has taken several steps to combat the virus, including suspending all visas to India by April 15, after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

